Luke and Ruthie Zahm, owners of Driftless Café in Viroqua, are once again hoping to bring the community together to help families in need by hosting the third-annual Candle Light Solstice Dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 19. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m., and reservations will not be taken.
A portion of the proceeds from this “pay-as-you-can” meal will benefit local families in need. Last year, about 275 community members came together and raised about $4,000. Just like the past two years, there will be a charge for beer and wine.
Luke said he and Ruthie want people to know everyone is welcome to attend the dinner, whether or not they are regular customers of the café.
“We want everybody to come in, sit down and enjoy a limited menu,” Luke said. The menu includes beef tenderloin and corn grits. “We will keep feeding people… if we go past normal dining hours, that’s OK,” he said.
While diners wait to be seated, there will be a fire, carols and hot cocoa outside the café. “We’ll push that small-town Christmas. People can have the opportunity to walk downtown Viroqua and check out the amazing things (while they wait).”
There will be community seating during the meal, which, Luke said, is an opportunity to get to know your neighbor and “make a new friend.”
Luke said he and Ruthie decided to host a third dinner because “as a community and small town we have to take care of ourselves.” “The first year was right after a bitter election. People were really divided,” he said. According to a Dec. 8, 2016, Vernon County Broadcaster article, Luke said he wanted to remind people “that the thread the ties everyone together is neighbor looking after neighbor.”
Luke said he loves this event and it’s the reason he cooks — to serve others. “I can write this love letter to the city I love and work in.”
Diners have had positive feedback about the event, Luke said. “People love it. It’s very unique and at first glance throws people off; it may be a bit confusing to pay what you want, to pay what feels right. This is us supporting ourselves in the community. We are the vehicle to change the (world).”
Luke said staff also love the event because it’s part of the café’s mission of being a part of the growth of the community and to give back to the community.
“The community makes this happen,” Luke said. “We are honored to be a part of it.”
Driftless Café is located at 118 W. Court St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.