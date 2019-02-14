Sophie Tubbin and Mason Skrede have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for January.
During the first semester, Tubbin's classed included graphic communications, AP statistics, family living, English 12 and AP environmental science. Her second-semester classes are AP language and composition, Spanish IV, family living, Youth Teaching Youth English and Youth Teaching Youth second grade.
In school, she is president of the student council, secretary of the National Honor Society, snack bar manager and is the softball manager.
Tubbin's community activities include her church youth group and Irish dancing.
Her hobbies are babysitting, cooking, dancing, reading and spending time with friends.
Tubbin will attend Marquette University to major in elementary education and minor in Spanish in the Honors Program.
She is the daughter of Matt and Maria Tubbin.
Skrede's senior-year classes include Spanish II, AP statistics, physical education, English 12, home and auto, Anatomy and Physiology II, computer apps, video production and Youth Teach Youth third grade.
He plays basketball and baseball, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
In the community, Skrede volunteers to help out at his church's vacation Bible school and helps neighbors shovel and mow lawns. He is currently helping the Coon Valley Baseball Association fix up their baseball field for the next year's season.
His hobbies are sports, attending sports events, traveling and physical activities.
Skrede plans on attending the University of Northwestern St. Paul to become a physical education teacher and to minor in special education.
He is the son of Craig and Keeley Skrede.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.