The Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board will be hosting another soup and Salad supper from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Ferryville Community Center. The Community Center is located on Hwy. 35 at the south end of the village. There will be an assortment of soups, along with a variety of salads and desserts. Coﬀee and water will also be available.
A freewill offering is suggested for those attending and the funds collected will assist in purchasing and installing new playground equipment for Sugar Creek Park, also located on the south side of the village. The most recent plan is to install the new equipment in the spring/summer of 2020.
If you have any questions or would like to donate funds for this cause, contact Chris Hendrickson, treasurer, FVPB, by calling 608-444-796.
