The Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board will be hosting another soup and salad supper, Thursday Nov. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ferryville Community Center. The Community Center is located on Hwy. 35 at the south end of the village.

In addition to the soup and salad there will be beverages and dessert. A freewill offering is suggested for those attending and the funds will assist in purchasing new playground equipment for Sugar Creek Park. The community has already raised more than $25,000 for this project. The park is one of the original Great River Road Parks and was badly damaged by the ﬂoods in 2016. The new playground equipment can be used by children of all abilities.

If you have any questions or would like to donate funds for this cause contact Chris Hendrickson, treasurer, Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board, by calling 608-444-7986.

