Southern Region Health Officers issue recommendations to celebrate holidays safely during high COVID-19 activity levels

As we head into another holiday season and the impact of COVID-19 continues, the Southern Region Public Health Officers are urging residents to continue to follow good public health practices. Public Health Officers stress that the best way to celebrate upcoming holidays safely is by getting vaccinated, getting your booster dose, if eligible, and wearing a mask indoors unless everyone in the space is fully vaccinated.

“Now is the time to be persistent with following public health recommendations. Every act of prevention matters and will continue to be important this Holiday season," explained Debbie Siegenthaler, Chair of the Southern Region’s Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards (WALHDAB).

All public health jurisdictions, in the State of Wisconsin are in the “Critically High” or “Very High” category for Activity Level, with case burdens between 350 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 people. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) tracks disease burden and activity level to give Wisconsinites a better idea of how COVID-19 is impacting the state. To view this information please visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm.

“There’s still a large amount of community transmission in every area of the region and state. Keep gatherings small and wear a mask anytime you’re in an indoor environment with someone that you don’t live with. Our health care and public health workers continue to need the help of the community in slowing spread so that hospitals can continue to meet patient needs,” Siegenthaler urged.

There are safer ways to celebrate the holidays this season, including wearing a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings and are not fully vaccinated. Also avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated spaces. Finally, if you are sick or have symptoms, do not host or attend a gathering. Further strategies from (DHS) for reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 during the upcoming holiday season can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community.htm .

“It can be difficult suggesting changes to holiday traditions, which we understand,” said Siegenthaler. “Remember that safer celebrations offer protection for the most vulnerable members of your family so you can all gather for years to come.”

For more information on cases in your area and COVID-19 recommendations, visit your local health department’s website.

Note: The above release was issued by the following local Health Departments: Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Madison/Dane, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Vernon and Watertown.