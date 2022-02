The southwest district spring meeting of the Wisconsin Honey Producers will be held at The Phoenix Center, 100 S. Orange St., Richland Center, Saturday, Feb. 19. Check in is at 8:30 a.m., with the meeting to follow from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There will be a $10 fee at the door and a $5 pizza lunch fee. There are two speakers scheduled for the morning and group discussions in the afternoon.

This event is open to the public.

