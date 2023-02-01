Sparta driver uninjured in rollover on Vang Road in the town of Coon

A Sparta resident was uninjured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Jan. 31 on Vang Road near Old Line Road in the town of Coon.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:50 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch center received a report of the rollover.

The driver, Rigoberto Garcia, 33, of Sparta, was traveling south on Vang Road when he left the roadway; the vehicle rolled and struck a tree. Garcia was uninjured.

The Coon Valley Fire Department assisted at the scene.