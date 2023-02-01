 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sparta driver uninjured in rollover on Vang Road in the town of Coon

  • 0

A Sparta resident was uninjured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Jan. 31 on Vang Road near Old Line Road in the town of Coon.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:50 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch center received a report of the rollover.

The driver, Rigoberto Garcia, 33, of Sparta, was traveling south on Vang Road when he left the roadway; the vehicle rolled and struck a tree. Garcia was uninjured.

The Coon Valley Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Most of us know how to clear the ice from our windshields and demist our windows in the winter weather. But there is one setting you should avoid turning on during the winter period - the "air recirculation" button.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 23.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News