Sparta museum fundraiser to feature retired astronaut Mark Lee

The Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum in Sparta will host a fundraising dinner with retired astronaut and Viroqua native Mark Lee, Thursday, Aug. 4. Dinner begins at 6 p.m.
Those who attend the fundraiser will have an opportunity to ask Lee questions, take photos and get an autograph.
Lee was born and raised in Viroqua. After graduating from Viroqua High School, he attended the United States Air Force Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He later earned a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering at MIT. In 1984, Lee was selected as a NASA astronaut candidate. Upon finishing his one-year training and evaluation program, he was qualified to be a mission specialist on future Space Shuttle crews. During his 17 years with NASA he flew four Space Shuttle missions, traveled over 13 million miles, went around the world 517 times, spent 33 days in orbit, and did four spacewalks totaling 26 hours. He retired from the Air Force and NASA in 2001.
Tickets for the event are $40 each. Dinner will be a buffet with a choice of entrée, broasted chicken or baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, salad and roll. The event is being held at the American Legion, 1116 Angelo Road, Sparta. Tickets are available at dekeslaytonmuseum.org.