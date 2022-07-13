Sparta museum fundraiser to feature retired astronaut Mark Lee

Lee was born and raised in Viroqua. After graduating from Viroqua High School, he attended the United States Air Force Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He later earned a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering at MIT. In 1984, Lee was selected as a NASA astronaut candidate. Upon finishing his one-year training and evaluation program, he was qualified to be a mission specialist on future Space Shuttle crews. During his 17 years with NASA he flew four Space Shuttle missions, traveled over 13 million miles, went around the world 517 times, spent 33 days in orbit, and did four spacewalks totaling 26 hours. He retired from the Air Force and NASA in 2001.