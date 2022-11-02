 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sponsors sought for 100th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament

The Snowflake Ski Club of Westby announces the 100th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament will be Feb. 3-4, 2023.

The club is looking to put on its biggest, best tournament, and is requesting that any business, club, family or individual consider sponsoring this special event. Sponsorships run from $100 to $5,000 and come with perks. For $100, you can purchase an ad in the program for your business, to wish the skiers good luck, or feature a picture of your ski jumping people/fans.

For more information, contact Kathy Frydenlund at 608-632-4709 or kathyfrydenlund@gmail.com.

