Sponsors sought for 100th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament

The Snowflake Ski Club of Westby announces the 100th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament will be Feb. 3-4, 2023.
The club is looking to put on its biggest, best tournament, and is requesting that any business, club, family or individual consider sponsoring this special event. Sponsorships run from $100 to $5,000 and come with perks. For $100, you can purchase an ad in the program for your business, to wish the skiers good luck, or feature a picture of your ski jumping people/fans.
For more information, contact Kathy Frydenlund at 608-632-4709 or kathyfrydenlund@gmail.com.