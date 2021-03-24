Spring 2021 election: Four run for Viroqua School Board

Are there any issues being handled by the district you will represent that you would handle differently, and if so, what are they and how would you deal with them?: The issue currently on everyone’s mind is still the pandemic and the handling of it. For my family, educationally it has been a disaster. Certainly not every student has had a bad experience, but the vast majority of parents that I have spoken to have been disappointed with the process. Online learning can be done better, and it should have been up to the School Board and the administration to have a solid plan in place.

Is there anything else you feel is important for the public to know before the election? Feel free to talk about your family, personal interests or about subjects related to the position you are seeking: I grew up in West Salem and graduated in 1993. I went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a Bachelor’s Degree. My wife, Tonya and I have three kids in the Viroqua School District (Andrew is a senior, Tyler is a freshman, and Kate is in 7th grade). I want the best for this district, whether it is the appearance of the buildings or the quality of our band in a parade. I want to have respectable athletic programs, teachers who want to live in the district and raise their children here, and employers who are satisfied with the quality of Viroqua graduates. I want us to strive to be the best. I would appreciate your vote on April 6th.