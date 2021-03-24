Spring 2021 election: Four run for Viroqua School Board

There are four candidates running for Viroqua School Board — incumbents Vicki Koppa, Kim Littel and Robert Nigh, and Leif Quackenbush.
Voters will case votes for their top three candidates on April 6. The terms are for three years.
For more information about voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov.
Editor’s note: The Vernon County Broadcaster publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.
Vicki Koppa
Name: Vicki Koppa
Office sought: School Board Member
Age: 53
Occupation: Technical Learning and Support Coordinator, Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative
Previous elected offices: School Board Member 2006-2007; 2008-present
Community and group affiliations: Community and school volunteer
Why are you running for office?: I have enjoyed being a board member and vice president. It would be my honor to continue serving our district.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the school district?: There are several important issues that must be addressed so that our students can learn and be prepared for life after high school.
The most obvious is that students, families, and teachers were challenged due to the disruption of learning that occurred during covid. Difficulties created by virtual and hybrid schooling meant that not all students progressed exactly as they could have in a “normal” year. Not every student adapted to virtual or at-home learning in the same way.
The resulting learning gaps and mental health issues need to be identified and addressed to ensure that all students can move on to the next level and be successful.
The district will need to use all available opportunities to provide instructional support and counseling to those students. We must continue to support each other, our families, the administrators, and the school staff—we have all worked together to ensure that students and learning are always a priority.
Another important focus area for any district is its buildings and grounds, and Viroqua is fortunate to have excellent facilities. However, some areas need renovation and updates so that our students are prepared for future workforce demands.
Students need to have clean, safe environments for all classes. Teachers and students want collaborative spaces that mirror what is found in today’s workplaces. This means that we need to continually update facilities, make renovations when possible, and purchase up-to-date equipment.
Maintaining a forward-looking maintenance plan and determining project priority will allow the district to maintain the best facilities at the lowest cost and offer our students the best preparation for their future.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: I’m on the school board to represent all students. My role as a board member is to review and provide feedback on planning, curriculum, budget, and policy. I believe all students can learn and be successful, and I will ensure that all students have access to educational opportunities.
Are there any issues being handled by the district you will represent that you would handle differently, and if so, what are they and how would you deal with them?: As a board member, I ask questions about issues to understand how and why they are being handled in a certain way. Currently, I do not disagree with anything that the district is doing.
Is there anything else you feel is important for the public to know before the election? Feel free to talk about your family, personal interests or about subjects related to the position you are seeking: Since our family moved here in 2004, we’ve enjoyed being a part of this community. Our children have attended Viroqua public schools, I have served on the school board, and my husband has been a city council member.
We feel fortunate to live in a community where people work together to make it a great place to live, work, and play. If re-elected, I will continue to work hard for the students in our district. I would appreciate your vote, and please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
Kim Littel
Name: Kim Littel
Office sought: Viroqua Area Schools Board Member
Age: 65
Occupation: Retired Director of Pupil Services Viroqua Area Schools
Previous elected offices: Two terms on Viroqua Area School Board
Community and group affiliations: St. Mary’s Church, Viroqua Chamber/Main St. Member, Volunteer Viroqua Special Olympics, Volunteer Vernon Memorial Healthcare, Toys for Tots, Granny Basketball.
Why are you running for office?: For over 40 years I have been in education as a teacher and administrator.
My background provides extensive knowledge about school systems and what is needed to develop a quality school. I believe in public education and that all children can learn and deserve an education.
Viroqua Area Schools provides a high-quality education and genuinely cares about students. I believe in the mission of the Viroqua Area Schools.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the school district?: The district is on solid financial footing. I believe in a need to be a careful steward of public funds. We will receive additional funding to deal with issues related to the pandemic, which requires extensive planning. This last year we added improved ventilation and cleaning systems. Our focus for the year ahead needs to deal with facilities and attempting to stabilize and grow our student population.
We need to continue to invest in technology and facilities. We had a successful venture into digital learning and need to expand on this venture. In addition, our Middle School Charter School – Trillium is still developing, so efforts should be put into this program.
Our Elementary School is starting to show wear and we need to focus on these facilities as well as the former bus garage which now holds the maintenance offices and shop. We continue to have space issues for some programs, so a current evaluation of facilities is being done through a variety of avenues including CESA 10. Issues from our failed referendum are being researched for prioritizing the needs which still exist.
As with most school districts we must focus on students academic and social emotional well being as we work toward recovering from the pandemic.
Programs are being put in place to assist students showing any difficulties.
Curriculum documents are being updated as teachers work on any areas that need improvement. Overall, the Viroqua School District is strong and moving in the right direction.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: Over the past six years I have represented the school district as a Board member. We have continued to provide a comprehensive education to all children. We have three charter schools, one developed since I joined the Board, and have provided the schooling needed for all students during the pandemic. With a concerted effort we have been able to keep students safe and provide them with a solid education during this difficult time. Education is my lifelong passion, and we need to continue to think in broad and creative terms about how to meet the needs of all students.
Are there any issues being handled by the district you will represent that you would handle differently, and if so, what are they and how would you deal with them?: Our Board operates with a governance model focused on policies and developing curriculum structures which allow us to function with quality leadership delving into issues without micromanaging those we hire to run the school district. Our continued development of long-range plans for all academic areas including the physical plant and finances are crucial. The district continues to move forward and upward. The district needs to continue long range planning as well as the solid financial footing it is on.
Is there anything else you feel is important for the public to know before the election? Feel free to talk about your family, personal interests or about subjects related to the position you are seeking: My life has been devoted to the Viroqua community. I continue to be involved in community activities promoting the growth of our school. Next year I look forward to attending athletic and fine arts activities again. Being retired I have the time to devote to the position encouraging growth in the district.
Robert Nigh
Name: Robert Nigh
Office sought: Viroqua School Board
Age: 63
Occupation: Farming
Previous elected offices: Viroqua School Board, Sterling Township Treasurer
Community and group affiliations: Wheatland Fire and First Responders, Wisconsin Farm Bureau (State Director) Driftless Area Water Study Committee, County, State and National Holstein Association (past director at all three levels)
Why are you running for office?: I have a genuine interest in education. I want to see our schools do a great job of educating all students. We have had many outstanding young people graduate from Viroqua and go on to some really special careers and accomplishments.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the school district?: We need to continue in person learning for our students and close the achievement gaps that have occurred. We also need to be purposeful and wise in our spending of taxpayer dollars and Covid-19 relief funding.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: I have been fortunate and appreciative to have been able to serve on the Viroqua School Board for over 20 years. With that service, I have a lot of history to share and rely on as we make decisions that are best for our students. I always work for fiscally responsible solutions. I appreciate our taxpayers for their investment in our children and their support of our school. Thanks
Are there any issues being handled by the district you will represent that you would handle differently, and if so, what are they and how would you deal with them?: The Covid-19 challenge has been dealt with extremely well. Thank you to our community, our students and all of our staff for their commitment to the health and safety of all.
Is there anything else you feel is important for the public to know before the election? Feel free to talk about your family, personal interests or about subjects related to the position you are seeking: I have enjoyed serving as a Viroqua School Board member and look forward to being able to continue that service. Thank you for your support in the past and I humbly ask for your support in the upcoming election.
Leif Quackenbush
Name: Leif Quackenbush
Office sought: Viroqua School Board Member
Age: 45
Occupation: I have worked for the Vernon County Highway Department since 2009. I am currently the Shop Clerk and Parts Manager, where my duties include ordering parts, equipment, fuel, and salt for the entire county, along with taking phone calls from the public and dispatching during inclement weather.
Previous elected offices: I served as Town Board Supervisor for the Township of Sterling, which I had to resign from because my family moved out of the Township. I also served on Church Council for Southwest Prairie Lutheran Church as their Secretary for multiple terms.
Community and group affiliations: I had the opportunity to work with Middle School Track as their coach for three years. I also assist the Viroqua School District working the sidelines during Viroqua Football games. I volunteer for Legion Baseball when needed. As our kids have grown older, I have made it a priority to attend as many of their events as possible, whether it is football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, or softball.
Why are you running for office?: My wife and I chose to move to the Viroqua School District back in 2004. At the time I was working for my in-laws in the Soldiers Grove area. Having grown up in West Salem, it seemed to be a nice combination of location and size. The Viroqua School District is still reputable, but when a person watches things long enough, it is easy to become frustrated. Our Elementary Principal position has been a revolving door. Our District Administrator position has been a revolving door. Many of our younger teachers have come and gone. With a few exceptions, our athletics have become a symbol of mediocrity. Many of the current members have served multiple terms on the Viroqua School Board. I have chosen to run to be a new voice. I am present at many school functions, am concerned about the education of students, and am passionate about improving Viroqua Schools.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the school district?: It is very cliche to say, but a vision for the future has to be the most important. Whether it is buildings and grounds issues, longevity of staff, or post-secondary/career readiness, they are all issues that need to be addressed and improved upon. We cannot wait for a referendum to pass to fix doors, windows, and other infrastructure issues. Somehow we must figure out how to retain staff. This district cannot continue to be a stepping stone to other districts.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: If I am fortunate enough to get elected and then re-elected in three years, that will be it for me. I don’t need to be on the board for 18 years. Nobody does. Once a board member’s kids have graduated from the district, in my opinion, it is too easy to lose track of the climate of the district. After the resignation of a previous board member, I threw my hat in the ring to try and get appointed. I failed, but the process showed me that there are numerous competent, qualified people interested in serving this district. People must be willing to stick their necks out and run. As a representative, I will do my best to look out for the interests of students, staff, and taxpayers.
Are there any issues being handled by the district you will represent that you would handle differently, and if so, what are they and how would you deal with them?: The issue currently on everyone’s mind is still the pandemic and the handling of it. For my family, educationally it has been a disaster. Certainly not every student has had a bad experience, but the vast majority of parents that I have spoken to have been disappointed with the process. Online learning can be done better, and it should have been up to the School Board and the administration to have a solid plan in place.
Is there anything else you feel is important for the public to know before the election? Feel free to talk about your family, personal interests or about subjects related to the position you are seeking: I grew up in West Salem and graduated in 1993. I went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a Bachelor’s Degree. My wife, Tonya and I have three kids in the Viroqua School District (Andrew is a senior, Tyler is a freshman, and Kate is in 7th grade). I want the best for this district, whether it is the appearance of the buildings or the quality of our band in a parade. I want to have respectable athletic programs, teachers who want to live in the district and raise their children here, and employers who are satisfied with the quality of Viroqua graduates. I want us to strive to be the best. I would appreciate your vote on April 6th.