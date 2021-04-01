Spring clean-up of yard waste begins soon in Viroqua

Spring clean-up starts the first full week of April in the city of Viroqua. All yard waste should be in containers or bundles and placed on the boulevard next to the curb. All grass and leaves should be in containers, as the leaf vac does not operate in the spring. Brush should be tied into bundles that do not exceed four feet in length or 50 pounds.

Piles too large to be bundled need to be cut into lengths that do not exceed eight feet and piled on the boulevard parallel to the street. Lastly, arrangements need to be made with City Hall for pickup. For these services, there will be a minimum charge of $50. The hourly rate will be $150. Please place larger piles away from any trees or other overhead obstacles.

Residents of the city may take brush and compost to the city brush/compost site located off Lewison Cut-Across Road between State Hwy. 56 and County Hwy. SS. The brush/compost site is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0