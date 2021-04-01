 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring clean-up of yard waste begins soon in Viroqua
0 comments

Spring clean-up of yard waste begins soon in Viroqua

  • 0

Spring clean-up starts the first full week of April in the city of Viroqua. All yard waste should be in containers or bundles and placed on the boulevard next to the curb. All grass and leaves should be in containers, as the leaf vac does not operate in the spring. Brush should be tied into bundles that do not exceed four feet in length or 50 pounds.

Piles too large to be bundled need to be cut into lengths that do not exceed eight feet and piled on the boulevard parallel to the street. Lastly, arrangements need to be made with City Hall for pickup. For these services, there will be a minimum charge of $50. The hourly rate will be $150. Please place larger piles away from any trees or other overhead obstacles.

Residents of the city may take brush and compost to the city brush/compost site located off Lewison Cut-Across Road between State Hwy. 56 and County Hwy. SS. The brush/compost site is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bud
News

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bud

Editor’s note: Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News