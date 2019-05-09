Spring Death Cafe in the Driftless will be held at the Ark Café, 401 East Jefferson Street, Viroqua, Thursday, May 16, from 7-8:30 p.m.

Join Threshold Care Circle for an open space to share thoughts, fears, beauty, perspectives and experiences in regard to death and dying. The event will begin with a Restorative Circle experience, some poetry and song for inspiration, and then everyone will break into groups for open discussion.

The event is free and open to all. Call or email Threshold Care Circle for more information, Info@thresholdcarecirlce.org or 608-632-9741.

