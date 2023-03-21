There are two candidates running for Vernon County Circuit Court judge. The candidates on the spring ballot April 4th are Angela Palmer-Fisher and Timothy J. Gaskell.

The winner of the race will replace current Judge Darcy Rood, who isn’t seeking a second term. Rood’s term ends July 31.

For more information on voting and elections, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.

Angela Palmer-Fisher

Name: Angela Palmer-Fisher

Occupation: Attorney/Sole Practitioner of Law Office of Angela Palmer-Fisher

Education: Graduate of Seneca High School, Seneca, WI; University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Political Science Major, Criminal Justice Minor; Juris Doctorate from Drake University Law School, Des Moines, IA; Ongoing Continuing Legal Education

Previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: I was born and raised in the Coulee Region and much of my family lives in Vernon and Crawford County. When I was young, my father was a Tri-State Breeder and we often traveled to Westby for his job. My first experience in a Courtroom was when I was in high school and I watched a trial before Judge Rosborough as part of a career shadow as I wanted to become a lawyer. I have been married to my husband for 20 years and we live in Westby with our 4 sons.

Member of St. Mary’s in Viroqua, Vernon County Bar Association, Wisconsin State Bar Association, Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin-Greater La Crosse Area, 2015 Advocate of the Year for United Way

Why are you running for office?: Since I first started practicing law nearly 20 years ago my focus has always been on serving individuals and families with respect, dignity, compassion and empathy. Whether advising an individual who is facing legal struggles, counseling a family who is contesting a placement issue following a separation, or offering a listening ear to those struggling with dependency or mental health issues, I have worked hard to come to a just result for the people I serve. I decided to run for Judge as I strongly feel that the people of this County should have a choice on who next sits on the bench. If elected, I will make decisions based on the law, the evidence, and not on who your parents were or how much money you have in your bank account. I have the energy, the knowledge, the experience and have gained a different perspective from my opponent due to the wide range of cases that I have handled. This makes me the best candidate in Vernon County for Judge. I am thoughtful and reasoned in the decisions that I make, willing and open to learn new ways to handle difficult cases and will put in the hard work that is necessary for our community to continue to be a place where people want to live.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the county’s judicial system?: The use of drugs and controlled substances in our community continue to be one of the biggest issues that our County and other counties in our State face. While a Recovery Court was developed under the guidance of Judge Rood, individuals and families continue to struggle with addiction, overdose, and death of their loved ones due to illegal substances and prescribed narcotics. This epidemic is devastating to our community at large not only due to the losses we suffer of our loved ones but also due to the crimes that are sometimes committed within our neighborhoods. It is important that we continued to focus on how we manage this epidemic within our community by making sure that the work of writing grants and funding our treatment courts continue to be one of our highest priorities. It is also important to hold accountable those who come to our community to deal those drugs and put our residents at risk.

Unfortunately, underlying trauma and mental health issues often contribute to our drug abuse issue. Meeting with other providers in our community is essential so that we can assist and be open to new ideas on how to help individuals who are struggling with addition. By helping provide information on substance use prevention and trying to end the cycles of abuse before they begin by doing such things as educating and providing assistance for our struggling families, we can continue our fight against addiction.

Additionally, there is a struggle with individuals access to justice. Many times people are not able to find an attorney to handle their cases within our county. Though we have an excellent group of individuals who handle the cases in our court system, the case load for our local attorney’s is high and unfortunately cannot always be met due to their caseloads. Being mindful of the additional costs of travel that is leveled against residents of our community who have to seek counsel out of the county is something that needs to be considered in the resolution of cases and the implementation of the court calendar.

List the top three things that you would focus on improving if you are elected.: Even though we are a small community, it doesn’t mean that our County should not strive to offer many of the same services that larger counties provide for their residents. We have a great group of advocates who are willing to put in the work to offer residents in our community services whether they are struggling with mental health issues, domestic abuse issues, or cognitive decline. I would like to continue to have conversations with community leaders about programs that will benefit our community such as the Vernon County Coordinated Response Team’s recent push for the development of a domestic violence volunteer response group. I would like to improve collaboration with other agencies in our community and also with nearby counties so that more services can be offered in our County and an open dialogue can occur regarding what will serve out communities best.

Vernon county is one of the poorest counties in Wisconsin and individuals access to justice is often affected by their ability to afford an attorney or by litigating with someone with deeper pockets. I would like to look at the way that we use mediations within our county. Sometimes in highly emotional matters, it takes more than one time of sitting at the table for issues to be resolved. In most cases, parents in family law cases should be making decisions about their children and increased mediation is a tool that can help achieve that result. It is also important to make sure that when attorneys are involved, continued efforts towards resolution are being sought.

If elected as Judge, I want to be apprised of concerns of community members and am willing to sit at the table to address issues that residents feel are important and worthy of discussion. I am humble enough to know that I do not have all of the answers and am open to continuing to learn what is best for our neighborhoods, our towns, and our community.

Finally if elected, I would eventually like to get involved and work with committees in our State to update and be more mindful of how our judicial system treats all individuals who appear in Court. As a parent of a child with special needs, I unfortunately too often see our residents who are not typically developing, those who manage mental health issues, or those suffering from cognitive decline lose their voice in the court system. I would like to make our guardianship process more friendly, help update the terms that we use in referring to those in our community who are most vulnerable, and celebrate the differences in abilities by improving the process for all Wisconsinites. I would appreciate your vote on April 4.

Timothy J. Gaskell

Name: Timothy J. Gaskell

Occupation: Vernon County District Attorney

Education: 1984 – Graduated from Wichita State University with Criminal Justice degree; 1990 – Graduated from University of Wisconsin Law School

Previously elected offices: Vernon County District Attorney since 2003

Community/group affiliations: Present—WIAA volleyball and basketball official; Power of 100 member; Sunday school teacher; Westby UMC Board Chairman. Past – Youth basketball coach; Syttende Mai President and Board Member; VMH Foundation Board President and Board Member.

Why are you running for office?: Having spent my entire legal career in Vernon County, raised my family In Vernon County and having been actively involved in the community, I have a passion to serve the people as we seek fair and creative approaches to address the difficult issues we face together moving forward. Treatment programs, education and an emphasis on victims’ rights will be my primary focus. Having been a criminal defense attorney my first 12 years and then as your District Attorney over the past 20 years, I am the most qualified candidate to judiciously balance treatment, rehabilitation and/or punishment. Simply put, we need to give people hope as we work toward keeping our community safe for our children and grandchildren and we also need to allow all parties involved in their respective cases, including children and victims, to have their voices heard.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the county’s judicial system?: The availability of resources to adequately address issues such as the abuse of drugs, abuse of alcohol, domestic violence and mental illness have been high priorities for me throughout my career. Addressing victims’ needs, broken families and the best interests of children will be at the forefront moving forward. We have resources in Vernon County to deal with these issues, but I understand that rural courts face different issues/problems than our urban counterparts. We have to overcome obstacles such as travel distance to resources, a limited supply of resources, and poverty. While we benefit from smaller staffs that promote enhanced relationships, we face difficulties due to lack of funding. In spite of that, we need to pursue grant opportunities to benefit Vernon County.

Alcohol and drug related crimes remain the most frequent problem that leads to criminal behavior in Vernon County and must remain a high priority. I have witnessed first-hand how our Treatment/Recovery courts have changed people’s lives. Those positive changes have not only blessed their families but have also made our community a safer place to live. Notwithstanding, we need to remain progressive and vigilant in how we address the drug and alcohol pandemic that effects our community daily.

List the top three things that you would focus on improving if you are elected.:

1) Expeditious resolutions

There are countless reasons as to why it may take months or years to reach a resolution in a case. Notwithstanding, the judge is the gatekeeper and I will make it a priority to move cases along expeditiously. Litigants and victims are entitled to expect a timely disposition of their case.

2) Accountability

The judge must hold the litigants and parties accountable. Accountability equates to having the parties prioritize their court cases, not to allow unnecessary delay and to demand timeliness as it relates to investigating and working up their cases. Accountability delivers fairness and justice to all parties involved.

3) Bail Bond Hearings

Though the primary factor when considering bail is whether a defendant will appear in court, there are other factors to be considered including dangerousness, safety of the victim and protection of our community. All of these factors will be considered when setting bail/bond for defendants.