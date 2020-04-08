Spring election goes on as planned in Vernon County; results won't be announced until April 13

The spring general election went on as planned, Tuesday, despite a late effort by Tony Evers to delay it amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The in-person election was still up in the air until Monday afternoon when the State Supreme Court denied a last-ditch postponement effort by Evers.

Just two days before the election, clerks and voters still understood that they had until April 13 to return mail-in ballots. But the night before the election, that changed, when the Supreme Court said all returning ballots had to be postmarked by April 7.

Vernon County Clerk Ron Hoff said Election Day went well and he didn’t receive any calls reporting that there were problems.

Hoff said 18 National Guardsmen helped at the following polling places: the village of Chaseburg, town of Christiana, town of Union, town of Viroqua, city of Viroqua, town of Bergen and the village of Coon Valley.

He said the Guardsmen reported for duty in civilian clothes. Hoff said they had three hours of training on Sunday. On Monday, Hoff went over instructions with the Guardsmen and gave them the oath of office in the courthouse parking lot, and then they were sent to the municipalities. On Tuesday morning, they reported to the polling places at 6:30.