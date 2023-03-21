The spring election is April 4, and there are several local races and referenda on the ballot.

For more information on voting and elections, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

Vernon County Circuit Court judge

There are two candidates running for Vernon County Circuit Court judge — Angela Palmer-Fisher and Timothy J. Gaskell. The winner of the race will replace current Judge Darcy Rood. Rood’s term ends July 31.

Vernon County advisory referendum

An advisory referendum question about Wisconsin’s state law on abortion is on the ballot.

The question that will appear before Vernon County voters reads: “Shall the Wisconsin legislature repeal the State’s 1849 abortion ban that provides no exceptions in case of rape or incest, nor to protect the health of the mother?”

Viroqua School Board

There are three candidates running for Viroqua Area School Board. The candidates are Julie Emslie, Dana Hohlfelder and incumbent Matt Tubbin. The top two vote-getters will be elected for a three-year term.

Viroqua City Council

Incumbents David Tryggestad Ward 1, Todd Spaeth Ward 5, John Thompson Ward 7 and Steve Willis Ward 9 are all unopposed. Todd Kirking filed paperwork for Ward 3.

City of Viroqua advisory referendum

City residents will have the following question on the ballot to support an amendment to the United States Constitution:

“Shall the City of Viroqua, Vernon County, of Viroqua, Wisconsin adopt the following resolution?

“Resolved, that ‘We the People’ of the City of Viroqua, seek to restore democracy from the expansion of corporate personhood rights and the corrupting influence of unlimited political contributions and spending. We stand with communities across the country to support passage of an amendment to the United States Constitution stating:

1. Only human beings are endowed with constitutional rights – not corporations, unions, non-profits or other artificial entities, and

2. Money is not speech and therefore limiting political contributions and spending is not equivalent to limiting speech.”

This advisory referendum is a result of a city council vote at a council meeting held on Dec. 13, 2022. The request for the referendum was made by Wisconsin United to Amend.

Coon Valley Board

Village President Karl Henrichsen and Village Trustees Gary Keuser and Ray Williamson are running for re-election. Gary Grethel is running for village trustee. All four candidates are unopposed.

Westby School Board

Incumbents Cary Joholski (Seat #1 Chaseburg Attendance Area) and Gerald Roethel (Seat #6 At-Large Representative) are unopposed.

Westby School District referendum

Residents of the Westby Area School District will be voting on an operational referendum to authorize the school district to exceed the revenue limit by $1.9 million per year for three years beginning with the 2024-25 school year and ending with the 2026-27 school year, for non-recurring purposes to sustain educational programs and to operate the district.

The following question is on the ballot:

“Question: Shall the Westby Area School District, Vernon, La Crosse and Monroe Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,900,000 per year for three years beginning with the 2024-2025 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes to sustain educational programs and to operate the District?”

Westby City Council

The following candidates are on the ballot: Mayor Danny Helgerson, Ward 1 Mark Jelinek and Ward 3 Dan Nelson. No paperwork was turned in for Ward 2.

Roxy Wedwick, city clerk/treasurer, said the seat for Ward 2 will be blank on the April ballot so the results will depend on write-in candidates.