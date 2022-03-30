Spring election is April 5

Voters will head to the polls for the spring election, Tuesday, April 5, and there are several local races on the ballot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about voting can be found at https://myvote.wi.gov.

Viroqua School Board

There are four candidates running for Viroqua Area School Board. The candidates are Marina Abt (incumbent), Patricia Belke-Becker, Ben B. Gald and Angie Lawrence (incumbent).

Westby School Board

There are six candidates running for the Westby Area School District Board of Education. The candidates are Robert E. Kerska (incumbent) and Stephanie Hutzler who are running for Seat #2-Coon Valley Attendance Area; Daniel Kotek (incumbent) and Joshua Jorstad who are running for Seat #4-Westby Area Attendance Area; and Eric Thunstedt (incumbent) and Geniece Easterday who are running for Seat #7-At-Large Representative.

Viroqua City Council

In the city of Viroqua, there are three contested races for City Council — Wards 4, 6 and 8. The candidates are Tanja Birke (incumbent) and Trina Shaner, Ward 4; Cyndy Hubbard (incumbent) and Kristine K. Brueggen, Ward 6; and Kristal Welter (incumbent) and Mike Brudos (Ward 8).

Also on the ballot are Gregory Splinter Ward 2 (incumbent) and Justin Running, candidate for mayor. Current Mayor Karen Mischel ended her re-election campaign in February; her name will still be on the ballot.

Vernon County Board

There are nine contested races for the Vernon County Board of Supervisors — Districts 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 19.

The contested races are as follows: District 6: Joseph B. Keliber (Town of Jefferson) and John J. Pedretti (Town of Jefferson); District 7: Lavon Felton (Town of Franklin) and Nathaniel Slack (Town of Franklin); District 9: Martha Olson (Town of Viroqua) and Kevin Larson (Town of Viroqua); District 11: Charles Jacobson (City of Viroqua) and Carson LaBelle (City of Viroqua); District 12: Mary Henry (City of Viroqua) and Michael B. Christenson (Town of Viroqua); District 13 Roger Call (City of Viroqua) and Alycann Whalen Taylor (City of Viroqua); District 14: Adrian Amelse (Town of Liberty) and Ole Yttri (Town of Webster); District 16: Paul Wilson (Town of Whitestown) and George C. Wilbur (Town of Whitestown); and District 19: Shawn C. Redington (Town of Greenwood) and Kay Stanek (City of Hillsboro).

Candidates in the other supervisory districts are unopposed. The candidates are as follows: District 1: Will Beitlich (Town of Bergen); District 2: Kyle Semke (Town of Hamburg); District 3: Lorn Goede (Town of Harmony); District 4: Mary Bringe (Town of Sterling); District 5: Rod Ofte (Town of Coon); District 8: David Eggen (Town of Christiana); District 10: Frank Easterday (Town of Clinton); District 15: Sandy Schweiger (Town of Clinton); District 17: Gail Muller (Town of Stark); and District 18: Kelli Mitchell (Town of Hillsboro).

In November, the board of supervisors approved the 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan with 19 supervisor districts. Previously there were 29 supervisor districts. New supervisory district information for the spring 2022 election can be found on Vernon County’s website.

Coon Valley Board of Trustees

In the village of Coon Valley, there are four candidates running for three positions on the Board of Trustees. The candidates are Amy Stakston-Wiedemann (incumbent), Mary Wruck (incumbent who was appointed to fill the late Jon Lee’s position), Russ Cornford (incumbent) and Debbie Andre.

Westby City Council

There are no contested city council seats in Westby; however, Ricky Rognstad did not seek re-election, so the Ward 3 seat is open. Mark Hendrickson (incumbent) is unopposed in Ward 1 and Sue Jacboson (incumbent) is unopposed in Ward 2.

Village of Chaseburg

Michael Miller is running unopposed.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

