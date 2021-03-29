Spring election is April 6

The spring election will be held Tuesday, April 6, with local races on the ballot and one statewide race – State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Voting hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ViroquaIn the city of Viroqua, five council seats are on the ballot.

Incumbents David Tryggestad (Ward 1) and John Thompson (Ward 7) are running for re-election. Nathaniel Slack is running to fill the Ward 3 seat and Ben Wilson is running to fill the Ward 5 seat. Incumbent Allison Sandbeck (Ward 9) is a registered write-in candidate. Sandbeck’s name will not be on the ballot; however, any write-in votes will be counted.

Viroqua School BoardFour candidates are on the ballot for school board – Robert Nigh (incumbent), Vicki Koppa (incumbent), Leif Quackenbush and Kim Litttel (incumbent).

Voters will cast votes for their top three candidates. The terms are for three years.

WestbyIn the city of Westby, Mayor Danny Helgerson is running unopposed, as are incumbents Mark Jelinek (Aldermanic District 1 Ward 1) and Ann Kurth (Aldermanic District 2 Wards 2 and 4). Katie Helseth, who represents Aldermanic District 3 Wards 3 and 5, filed non-candidacy papers. All terms are for two years.