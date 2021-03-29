Spring election is April 6

The spring election will be held Tuesday, April 6, with local races on the ballot and one statewide race – State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Voting hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
ViroquaIn the city of Viroqua, five council seats are on the ballot.
Incumbents David Tryggestad (Ward 1) and John Thompson (Ward 7) are running for re-election. Nathaniel Slack is running to fill the Ward 3 seat and Ben Wilson is running to fill the Ward 5 seat. Incumbent Allison Sandbeck (Ward 9) is a registered write-in candidate. Sandbeck’s name will not be on the ballot; however, any write-in votes will be counted.
Viroqua School BoardFour candidates are on the ballot for school board – Robert Nigh (incumbent), Vicki Koppa (incumbent), Leif Quackenbush and Kim Litttel (incumbent).
Voters will cast votes for their top three candidates. The terms are for three years.
WestbyIn the city of Westby, Mayor Danny Helgerson is running unopposed, as are incumbents Mark Jelinek (Aldermanic District 1 Ward 1) and Ann Kurth (Aldermanic District 2 Wards 2 and 4). Katie Helseth, who represents Aldermanic District 3 Wards 3 and 5, filed non-candidacy papers. All terms are for two years.
No one filed papers to run for Helseth’s seat; however, according to an advertisement in the March 24 Vernon County Times, Dan Nelson is running as write-in. Nelson’s name will not be on the ballot; however, any write-in votes will be counted.
Coon ValleyIn the village of Coon Valley the following incumbents are unopposed: Village President Karl Henrichsen and Trustees Gary Keuser, Roger Niedfeldt and Ray Williamson. All terms are for two years.
Westby School BoardIn the Westby Area School District, Craig Johnson (Seat 3 Westby Attendance Area) and Andrew Lipski (Seat 5 At-Large Representative) are running unopposed for three-year terms.
State Superintendent of Public InstructionJill Underly and Deborah Kerr are on the ballot. The top vote-getter will serve a four-year term.
For more information on voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.