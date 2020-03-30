Spring election is April 7

Voters will head to the polls for the spring election on April 7.
In addition to local elections, the spring ballot includes the State Supreme Court race between incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky, a statewide referendum, and the opportunity to cast a presidential preference vote.
Vernon County Board
This spring, there is one contested race for Vernon County Board. Incumbent Justin Running, who represents District 15, is being challenged by Alicia L. Leinberger.
Jim Servais, who represents District 5, is not seeking re-election. Kyle Semke is running for that seat.
The other candidates, all of whom are incumbents, are District 1 Will Beitlich, District 2 David Strudthoff, District 3 JoAnn Nickelatti, District 4 Mary Rae, District 6 Lorn Goede, District 7 Mary Bringe, District 8 Rod Ofte, District 9 Cary Joholski, District 10 David Eggen, District 11 Garrick Olerud, District 12 Eric Evenstad, District 13 Dennis Brault, District 14 Kevin Larson, District 16 Alycann Taylor, District 17 Mary L. Henry, District 18 Roger Call, District 19 Mike Leis, District 20 Adrian Amelse, District 21 Darrel Clark, District 22 Frank Easterday, District 23 Ole Yttri, District 24 Glenda Sullivan, District 25 Gail Muller, District 26 Dave Williams, District 27 Kelli Mitchell, District 28 Kay Stanek and District 29 Shawn Redington.
Viroqua School Board
In the Viroqua Area School District, incumbents Amanda Running and Matt Tubbin are running unopposed.
Viroqua School District referendum
Voters in the Viroqua Area School District will also be asked to exceed the revenue limits by $550,000 per year for five years, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes.
The wording of the referendum follows:
“Shall the Viroqua Area School District, Vernon and Crawford Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $550,000 a year for five years, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operation and maintenance expenses of the District?”
Viroqua City Council
In the city of Viroqua, all of the incumbents are running unopposed. The spring ballot includes Karen Mischel, mayor; Gregory Splinter, Ward 2; Tanja Birke, Ward 4; Cyndy Hubbard, Ward 6; and Sondra Naxi, Ward 8.
Municipal judge
Nikki C. Swayne is running for municipal judge, serving the village of La Farge, village of Cashton, city of Viroqua and city of Westby. Incumbent Brian S. Ekern did not seek re-election.
Court of Appeals Judge District 4
Rachel A. Graham is running unopposed for Court of Appeals Judge District 4.
Statewide referendum
Voters will asked to vote on the following statewide referendum:
QUESTION 1: “Additional rights of crime victims. Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?”
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are unsure of your polling place or need information about registration and acceptable forms of ID, visit https://myvote.wi.gov.
