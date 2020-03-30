Spring election is April 7

Viroqua School Board

In the Viroqua Area School District, incumbents Amanda Running and Matt Tubbin are running unopposed.

Viroqua School District referendum

Voters in the Viroqua Area School District will also be asked to exceed the revenue limits by $550,000 per year for five years, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes.

The wording of the referendum follows:

“Shall the Viroqua Area School District, Vernon and Crawford Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $550,000 a year for five years, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operation and maintenance expenses of the District?”

Viroqua City Council

In the city of Viroqua, all of the incumbents are running unopposed. The spring ballot includes Karen Mischel, mayor; Gregory Splinter, Ward 2; Tanja Birke, Ward 4; Cyndy Hubbard, Ward 6; and Sondra Naxi, Ward 8.

Municipal judge