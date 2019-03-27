Voters will head to the polls for the spring general election on April 2.
Voters in the Viroqua Area School District will be selecting school board members. On the ballot are Alicia Leinberger, incumbents Marina Abt and Angie Lawrence, and Jesse Nelson. The term of office for the two candidates receiving the greatest number of votes will be a three-year term beginning Monday, April 22.
In the city of Viroqua, seats for Wards 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are up for election. In Ward 1, Paul Woodward and David Tryggestad are running to fill the seat. Incumbents Terry Noble, Ward 3; Mike Koppa, Ward 5; John Thompson, Ward 7; and Jeff Gohlke, Ward 9 are on the ballot unopposed. The term for alderperson begins Tuesday, April 16. All terms are for two years.
At the county level, there is an advisory gerrymandering referendum. The questions is as follows: “Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?” The referendum election ballot will ask electors to vote “yes” or “no.” According to the explanation, “…Your vote on this question will not directly result in the passage or non-passage of any ordinance or state statute. The purpose of the question is to advise your representatives of the amount of support for and against the current process”
A “yes” vote indicates that you agree with creating a nonpartisan procedure for creating redistricting plans and maps. A “no” vote indicates that you disagree with creating a nonpartisan procedure for creating redistricting plans and maps.
In the statewide spring election, voters will select a Supreme Court justice. On the ballot are Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are unsure of your polling place or need information about registration and acceptable forms of ID, visit https://myvote.wi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.