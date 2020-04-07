Spring election is takes place today; city of Viroqua offers drop boxes for absentee ballots

The April 7 spring election and presidential preference primary is occurring as scheduled.
The polling location is at the Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, WI, 54665.
The entrance for the polling place is the back door of the church.
Voting hours are from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Voters who need to register must do so on Election Day, April 7, in person at the polling place. If you need to register to vote, please bring proof of residency.
Additional information for voters on Election Day:
-Please follow all instructions provided to you by the poll workers and posted signage.
-Please follow all instructions to keep social distance, and 6' physical distance as mandated.
-Please follow all instructions given to you by the poll workers monitoring the doorway.
-Please bring your current photo identification.
-Pens are provided for ballot voting. These pens are specific for accurate voting. You do not need to bring a pen.
-Please know that procedures for maintaining social distance and 6 feet of physical distance are expected.
-Please make accommodations for childcare. If possible, please, do not bring children to the polling location.
-Please note that you may be asked to wait outside, in any weather condition.
-Please know that you are personally responsible for your own safety and protection.
-Personal protective equipment is not provided to voters.
INFORMATION ABOUT RETURNING ABSENTEE BALLOTS:
Absentee ballots are complete once the envelope has been signed and dated by both voter and witness.
For an absentee ballot to be counted it must be postmarked by April 7 and received by 4 p.m. on April 13 or hand delivered to the polls by 8 p.m. on Election Day, April 7.
Ballots postmarked after April 7 or hand delivered after 8 p.m. on April 7 cannot be counted.
For your convenience, City Hall has two drop boxes to receive absentee ballots. The walk-up drop box is located by City Hall entrance. The second is in the parking lot and has an orange traffic cone next to it.
