Spring election 2020: Two candidates run for Vernon County Board District 15 seat

There is only one contested race for Vernon County Board on the spring ballot April 7.
Incumbent Justin Running, who represents District 15, is being challenged by Alicia Leinberger. District 15 includes part of the city of Viroqua.
Editor’s note: The Vernon County Broadcaster publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.
Justin Running (I)
Name: Justin Running
Occupation: Vice President Running Incorporated
What elected office you are vying for?: District 15 Supervisor Vernon County Board of supervisors
Previously elected offices: District 15 Supervisor- Incumbent
Community and group affiliations: Viroqua Fire Department- Lieutenant; Vernon County Hazmat Team; WATO- Wisconsin Association of Taxicab Owners
Why are you running for office?: I am seeking re-election to the Vernon County Board of Supervisors because I understand the importance of local government. I believe I contribute to the Board with my skills as a business owner, a member of a local volunteer emergency service and an involved community member. I enjoy sharing and learning along with the other County Board Members.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Vernon County Board?: Currently we are focusing on the health crisis that is happening. It is a fluid situation however, the focus hasn’t changed, and that is to do whatever we can to make sure the residents of Vernon County are receiving the services they need. In the most recent months, there has been much discussion on the state of the Vernon County Landfill. These discussion are worth while and will continue to be. I believe the Board also faces challenges in making sure the revenue is available to do the things the residents of Vernon County hold as a high priority. The board works as a team to ensure that decisions are made in the best interest of the residents and to make both tough and easy decisions.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I believe the county is working together right now, voices are being heard, leadership is both guiding and leading and residents are being informed.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative? Feel free to talk about your family or about subjects related to the place you call home.: My wife, Amanda, and I have 4 children (Remington, Hudson, Annika and Makinley), we live in the City of Viroqua. We both grew up in the community and have chose to raise our children here as well. Our oldest is starting out his career in the US Army as a K9 Handler in the Military Police. The other children are all in school at Viroqua Area Schools. My wife serves as the Treasurer on the Viroqua Area School Board. We own and operate a business in Viroqua as well as 32 other communities in Wisconsin. We employee just under 600 employees across the state providing Public Transit. Our family enjoys being actively involved in the community. I enjoy being a member of the Viroqua Fire Department and serving our community in times of need as well as an elected official representing my friends and neighbors.
Alicia Leinberger
Name: Alicia Leinberger
Occupation: Solar Install and Service company owner
What elected office you are vying for?: County Board Sup – District 15
Other previously elected offices: 0
Community and group affiliations: Land and Water Conservation, Renewable energy, Waldorf education, and family farm groups.
Why are you running for office?: I’m running for office because I believe in good local government, and I’d like to see the County Board closer to ‘we the people’. While there are many wonderful things about our current county operations, and we are fortunate to live in Vernon County, I believe the challenges we will face in coming years will require new thinking and innovation. More than any other reason, I want to be part of working with all of our resources to find solutions that keep Vernon County as beautiful and vibrant as it’s always been.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Vernon County Board?: Vernon County as a rural agricultural community is shifting, economically and socially. It’s important that we search out new economic opportunities to form the base of our society, and ensure we can provide empolyment as well as quality of life for young people wanting to make a home here.
One example of an economic challenge is the Vernon Manor that serves people who do not have the means to care for themselves as they age. Right now the county (that’s us, taxpayers) lose money every year, and problems with funding create staffing challenges. The board will need to make a decision and change the way Vernon Manor functions. One simple way to improve the situation would be to accept Federal Medicare dollars that we’ve already paid into. Regardless of the outcome, this is an important issue.
In addition, if the county loses tax base in the coming years as a result of shifting agricultural economies, we will have trouble meeting basic public safety needs. And as we know all too well, county Emergency Management Services are well worth the value, from floods to global pandemics. We will need either more state general funds or more property taxes from us. Therefore it is in our best interest to find a new economic resource within our county. One idea I’ve considered is to be an exporter of renewable energy, as a generator to sell electricity to urban areas. If the infrastructure is publicly owned, it would provide revenue for services as well jobs.
Vernon County has seven rural School districts that will be challenged by changing economic landscapes as well. We need to help our school districts do more with less, and perhaps reconfigure our public education system. These connections through our children are more important than ever. Our school districts should serve as community centers for everyone. We need to reprioritize education according to our values that all children deserve an equal opportunity to thrive.
In terms of land and water management, the county may be faced with increasingly large industrial scale agriculture. Before we are faced with pollution levels that negatively impact neighbors and the whole community, the county board needs to consider which protections are most important. We can learn from those who have learned the hard way, and are paying the costs. Let’s work to protect the well-being of the whole community, not give special status to a few who want to profit at the expense of their neighbors.
Finally, the most important challenge the county board faces, is stagnancy and same ole same ole. Government has to be reflective of our constituents, and flexible enough to meet our most pressing problems. Our county board needs to be a conduit to state government, to carry our voices into the halls of the Capitol. And to do that, the board needs to hear from the people, ask important questions, open the process. And most importantly, make sure our tax dollars serve all of us.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Yes I wish there were more opportunities for us to weigh in on county and state policy. I would like to see more advisory referendums and community conversations. I’d like to see more candidates and more reasons to take the ballot seriously.
Case in point, I worked to get an advisory referendum about Medicaid expansion on the ballot, so that people could weigh in without the influences of partisan politics. There were members of the county board who I believe put their own party preferences over the greater good giving people a voice. In general, I believe that has to change. Our government will only be as good as the extent it includes all of our voices.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative? Feel free to talk about your family or about subjects related to the place you call home.: I’m a single mom and small business owner in Viroqua, WI. I’ve been working towards greater citizen participation in our republic and our democracy for a few years now. The most important thing to know about me is that I bring an open mind and an entrepreneurial set of skills to the county board position. I am not afraid to speak out when I believe people are being silenced, nor am I afraid of big bold ideas to solve persistent challenges. As an employer, I value what everyone brings to the conversation and honor the work everyone contributes. I will bring that same can-do spirit to the county board.
