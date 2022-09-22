'Spring Ephemerals' mural unveiled in Viroqua

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street celebrated the city’s newest mural, “Spring Ephemerals,” with a reception and ribbon-cutting, Monday, Sept. 19.

The mural was created by Viroqua residents and artists Stella Greendeer, Natalie Hinahara and Anna Kimm, collectively known as The Smockettes. It depicts a woodland scene of spring flowers with dewy spiderwebs and insects interlaced within.

The mural is located at 304 S. Main St. The wall space was donated by artists Tom and Kathie Wheeler.

Funding for the mural was coordinated by the Viroqua Area Foundation.