Viroqua

'Spring Ephemerals' mural unveiled in Viroqua

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

Mural artists Stella Greendeer, Anna Kimm and Natalie Hinahara get ready to cut the ribbon at Viroqua’s newest mural, “Spring Ephemerals,” Monday, Sept. 19.

 Ryan Kimm photo

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street celebrated the city’s newest mural, “Spring Ephemerals,” with a reception and ribbon-cutting, Monday, Sept. 19.

The mural was created by Viroqua residents and artists Stella Greendeer, Natalie Hinahara and Anna Kimm, collectively known as The Smockettes. It depicts a woodland scene of spring flowers with dewy spiderwebs and insects interlaced within.

The mural is located at 304 S. Main St. The wall space was donated by artists Tom and Kathie Wheeler.

Funding for the mural was coordinated by the Viroqua Area Foundation.

Ribbon-cutting celebration

Angie Lawrence, secretary of the Viroqua Area Foundation, says a few words at the “Spring Ephemerals” ribbon-cutting celebration, Monday, Sept. 19.
Muralists

Stella Greendeer (left), Anna Kimm and Natalie Hinahara, collectively known as The Smockettes, are the artists who painted “Spring Ephemerals,” which is located at 304 S. Main St., Viroqua.
