As the state prepares to spring forward this weekend with the beginning of daylight saving time, ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to use the opportunity to conduct safety checks around their home and review emergency plans.

“As you change the clocks around your home this weekend, it’s also a good time to make sure emergency kits are stocked and that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “Taking steps now can help ensure the supplies you need are ready during severe weather or an emergency.”

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m.

ReadyWisconsin recommends every family have an emergency kit in their home that includes enough supplies to meet essential needs for at least 72 hours after a disaster. Kits should include essentials like non-perishable foods, water, first aid supplies, and copies of important documents, such as insurance policies and medication lists. If you already have one, replace expired items or anything that might have been borrowed from your kit.

Having an emergency plan in place can also help you and family members know where to go or how to contact each other if you must leave home quickly. Plans should include information on safe meeting locations near and away from home, along with family or friends who should be contacted if you are separated. Take time this weekend to review those plans with everyone in your home and make any needed updates.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are another critical alerting tool in your home that can make sure everyone knows about potential danger, so take time to test them. The National Fire Protection Association recommends changing the batteries in your alarms every six months. Alarm sensors can also wear out, and it is recommended you replace smoke alarms at least every 10 years and carbon monoxide detectors every five to seven years.

For more tips on emergency preparedness or what to stock in an emergency kit, visit http://readywisconsin.wi.gov. You can also follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook (www.facebook.com/readywisconsin), Twitter (www.twitter.com/readywisconsin), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/readywisconsin).