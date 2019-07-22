A Spring Green man received non-life-threatening injuries in a single-motorcycle accident on County Hwy. FF, just east of the city of Hillsboro in the town of Hillsboro, Sunday, July 21, at 11:15 a.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Scot T. Fleiner, 45, was negotiating a curve in the westbound lane when he struck gravel, causing the him to lose control and slide into the ditch. Fleiner was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital by ambulance. Fleiner was wearing his helmet.
The Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance Service assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
