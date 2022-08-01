 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Green residents injured in single-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. P

Two Spring Green residents were injured in a single-motorcycle crash Sunday, July 31, on County Hwy. P near Big Valley Road in the town of Whitestown.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 1:25 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call reporting the crash. Richard L. Johnson, 73, was driving his 2002 Yamaha motorcycle west on County Road P, when a deer ran across the road in front of him. Johnson attempted to steer to avoid striking the deer, but lost control of the motorcycle. Johnson and his passenger, 70-year-old Barbara J. Johnson received non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing helmets and full protective riding gear.

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police Department, La Farge Fire Department, La Farge Ambulance Service and the La Farge Truck Center assisted the sheriff's office on the scene.

