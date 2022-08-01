Spring Green residents injured in single-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. P

Two Spring Green residents were injured in a single-motorcycle crash Sunday, July 31, on County Hwy. P near Big Valley Road in the town of Whitestown.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 1:25 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call reporting the crash. Richard L. Johnson, 73, was driving his 2002 Yamaha motorcycle west on County Road P, when a deer ran across the road in front of him. Johnson attempted to steer to avoid striking the deer, but lost control of the motorcycle. Johnson and his passenger, 70-year-old Barbara J. Johnson received non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing helmets and full protective riding gear.