Spring Migration Day Hike set in Ferryville

The annual Spring Migration Day Hike to celebrate the migrating birds returning to the Upper Mississippi Flyway region will be happening soon. This spring event will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at the trailhead for Sugar Creek Bluff Natural Area just off North Buck Creek Road in Ferryville.

Please note the earlier starting time this year to help everyone hear and spot more of the migrating warblers. This is a relatively gradual hike of 1.5 miles round trip. The halfway point provides an overlook of the Mississippi River. Expert birders will guide hikers in spotting the returning birds.

Ferryville Tourism Council is hosting this hike with Mississippi Valley Conservancy presenting this event as part of their Linked to the Land series. Reservations are required — please register at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org and go to the Events section to list your name.

This hike is free and open to birders of all levels. Emerging wild flowers will also be viewed along the trail. This special hike is one of the requirements for Ferryville’s status as a Bird City Wisconsin. Ferryville has held this status since 2013, and it is very proud to be the smallest Bird City in the state. This program requires annual renewal and planning of birding related events. For questions, call Joanne White 319-240-5692. Any changes and/or updates will be on Facebook: facebook.com/ferryvillewi

