 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring primary not needed for local races in Viroqua, Westby and Coon Valley

  • 0

A spring primary will not be necessary for Viroqua School Board, Viroqua City Council, Westby School Board, Westby City Council or Coon Valley Village Board. The final deadline to file for candidacy passed on Jan. 3.

The general election will take place April 4.

Viroqua School Board

The following candidates filed the paperwork to be on the spring election ballot: Julie Emslie, Dana Hohlfelder and incumbent Matt Tubbin. Incumbent Amanda Running filed a declaration of noncandidacy.

Viroqua City Council

Incumbents David Tryggestad of Ward 1, Todd Spaeth of Ward 5, John Thompson of Ward 7 and Steve Willis of Ward 9 are all running unopposed. Todd Kirking filed paperwork for Ward 3. Incumbent Joe Ahler, Ward 3, filed a declaration of noncandidacy.

People are also reading…

Westby School Board

Incumbents Cary Joholski (Seat No. 1, Chaseburg representative) and Gerald Roethel (Seat No. 6, at-large representative) are running unopposed.

Westby City Council

The following candidates filed the paperwork to be on the spring election ballot: Mayor Danny Helgerson, Mark Jelinek of Ward 1 and Dan Nelson of Ward 3. No paperwork was turned in for Ward 2; the seat is currently held by Ann Kurth.

Roxy Wedwick, city clerk/treasurer, said the seat for Ward 2 will be blank on the April ballot so the results will depend on write-in candidates, if any.

Coon Valley Village Board

Village president Karl Henrichsen and village trustees Gary Keuser and Ray Williamson are running for re-election. Gary Grethel is running for village trustee. Village trustee Roger Niedfeldt filed a declaration of noncandidacy.

House members gathered on the Capitol Steps Friday to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Mostly Democrats attended the commemoration which had a moment of silence for the injured and fallen officers. "The January 6 insurrection shook our Republic to the core. For many in the Congress and across our country, the physical, psychological and emotional scars are still raw," said Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "Yet from the unspeakable horror sprang extraordinary heroism. Law enforcement heroes confronted the insurrectionists to protect the Capitol, the Congress, and our Constitution and is with great respect and admiration that we are joined by the families this morning. Thank you to the families for considering us worthy to share your grief, to honor your loss." Today, the world sees a different picture, one of turmoil in American democracy coming from within the institution that insurrectionists overran two years ago. The nation’s legislative branch is again paralyzed - not by violence this time but by a tortuous struggle among Republicans over who should lead them, and the House itself, as speaker. The House returns Friday to try again to end the stalemate over choosing a speaker after days of voting with no conclusion. Rep. Kevin McCarthy is determined to win over enough fellow Republicans. McCarthy has offered the conservative holdouts rule changes to give them more power to shape legislation and to boot him from office. So far, 11 roll call votes have failed to elect a speaker. The impasse has left the House unable to fully form and govern. Members voted late Thursday to adjourn, returning Friday.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News