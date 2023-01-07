Spring primary not needed for local races in Viroqua, Westby and Coon Valley

A spring primary will not be necessary for Viroqua School Board, Viroqua City Council, Westby School Board, Westby City Council or Coon Valley Village Board. The final deadline to file for candidacy passed on Jan. 3.

The general election will take place April 4.

Viroqua School Board

The following candidates filed the paperwork to be on the spring election ballot: Julie Emslie, Dana Hohlfelder and incumbent Matt Tubbin. Incumbent Amanda Running filed a declaration of noncandidacy.

Viroqua City Council

Incumbents David Tryggestad of Ward 1, Todd Spaeth of Ward 5, John Thompson of Ward 7 and Steve Willis of Ward 9 are all running unopposed. Todd Kirking filed paperwork for Ward 3. Incumbent Joe Ahler, Ward 3, filed a declaration of noncandidacy.

Westby School Board

Incumbents Cary Joholski (Seat No. 1, Chaseburg representative) and Gerald Roethel (Seat No. 6, at-large representative) are running unopposed.

Westby City Council

The following candidates filed the paperwork to be on the spring election ballot: Mayor Danny Helgerson, Mark Jelinek of Ward 1 and Dan Nelson of Ward 3. No paperwork was turned in for Ward 2; the seat is currently held by Ann Kurth.

Roxy Wedwick, city clerk/treasurer, said the seat for Ward 2 will be blank on the April ballot so the results will depend on write-in candidates, if any.

Coon Valley Village Board

Village president Karl Henrichsen and village trustees Gary Keuser and Ray Williamson are running for re-election. Gary Grethel is running for village trustee. Village trustee Roger Niedfeldt filed a declaration of noncandidacy.