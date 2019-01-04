There will be a spring primary Feb. 19 in the city of Viroqua and the Viroqua Area School District.

Viroqua City Council seats for Wards 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are up for election this spring, and one ward will see a contested race.

In the city of Viroqua, three people are running to fill Steve Bekkedal’s Ward 1 seat. Candidates on the primary ballot will be Jess Johnson, David Tryggestad and Paul Woodward. Bekkedal filed non-candidacy papers.

City Council incumbents Terry Noble, Ward 3; Mike Koppa, Ward 5; John Thompson, Ward 7; and Jeff Gohlke, Ward 9 will be on the April 2 ballot unopposed.

In the Viroqua Area School District, incumbents Marina Abt and Angie Lawrence are being challenged by Jess Johnson, Joel Gordon, Alicia Leinberger, Casey Caley and Jesse Nelson.

The final day for filing nomination papers was Jan. 2; the first day to circulate nomination papers was Dec. 1.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

