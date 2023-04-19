The Westby baseball team may be a relatively young group, but it is very driven and brings an excellent work ethic and passion for the game.

“Despite the loss of some talented players to graduation, we hope to be competitive within the top of our conference,” said John Hamilton who has been coaching for 27 years. “If our younger players are able to make the adjustments to the varsity level, we have the opportunity to surprise some people. A focus on fundamentals is always key. We must be able to play solid, consistent defense. We must also be able to produce runs consistently. As the season has started, we are focusing in on these fundamentals and working to prepare to compete at the varsity level.”

He said the team motto this year is “Practice with a Purpose, Play with a Passion.” “Our goal is to improve everyday, and compete for the top of our conference.”

The longtime coach said pitching and first base will be key areas to replace due to the loss of 2022 graduates.

Top returning players for the season include Bo Milutinovich—Sr—shortstop/pitcher—2nd team all-conference; Garrett Vatland—Sr—thirdbase—honorable mention all-conference; Rhett Stenslien—JR—outfield/pitcher—returning starter; Blake Sutton—JR—outfield—returning starter; and Devin Nedland—SO—Outfield/Pticher—returning starter.

“This team is a very hard-working, passionate group who is very driven to succeed,” Hamilton said. “They are a very coachable group of young men who are committed to being successful on the baseball field. We will have some team speed this year, and are a group that brings a solid baseball IQ. We have some very good leadership that will hopefully help us gel as a group.”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “We will need to have some younger. inexperienced players to make the jump to the varsity level,” he said. “We lost our top pitcher and a couple other key contributors that we will need to replace. Establishing consistency will be extremely important.

“Although somewhat young and inexperienced on paper, this is a group that has put in a great deal of time in the offseason and has plenty of experience on the ballfield that we are confident will help us compete successfully throughout the year.”

Hamilton said West Salem and Viroqua are the top contenders for the conference title. “If we are able to minimize our mistakes and we can adjust to the speed of the varsity game, we hope to compete for the top of our conference.”

The team’s record in 2022 was 16-10.

Scott Kring and Dan Dwyer are the assistant coaches.

Westby baseball schedule April 20 at C-FC