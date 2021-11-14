Staff Sgt. Aubrey Audetat shares history of the Army National Guard at Westby Veterans Day program

Staff Sgt. Aubrey Audetat, the Wisconsin Army National Guard recruiter in Viroqua, shared the history and role of the National Guard at the Veterans Day program held in Westby Area High School’s Earl C. Knutson Gymnasium, Thursday morning.

Audetat said more than 100 years ago World War I came to an end and it was so horrific that it was called “the war to end all wars.” “Of course that wasn’t the end to all war. We still call to arms to this day. We rise and fall and are stronger at each passing, building a better future for those who follow.”

He said since 1637 citizen soldiers have stepped forward to defend the land. He said the National Guard is sometimes the forgotten sibling of the U.S. Army and was born Dec. 13, 1636, when the first militia regiments in North America were organized.

According to the National Guard website, on Dec. 13, 1636, “the first militia regiments in North America were organized in Massachusetts. Based upon an order of the Massachusetts Bay Colony's General Court, the colony's militia was organized into three permanent regiments to better defend the colony. Today, the descendants of these first regiments - the 181st Infantry, the 182nd Infantry, the 101st Field Artillery, and the 101st Engineer Battalion of the Massachusetts Army National Guard – share the distinction of being the oldest units in the U.S. military. December 13, 1636, thus marks the beginning of the organized militia, and the birth of the National Guard's oldest organized units is symbolic of the founding of all the state, territory, and District of Columbia militias that collectively make up today's National Guard.”

Audetat said in 1839 Wisconsin’s territorial militia was formed. According to the Wisconsin National Guard website, the militia “continued until Wisconsin became a state in 1848… These earliest units volunteered to serve in the state’s first regiments raised for the Civil War and saw service at Bull Run, Antietam and Gettysburg with the famed Black Hats of the Iron Brigade. The state raised several volunteer infantry regiments that served in numerous battles in the Civil War.

“Communities throughout the state re-established militia units after the Civil War and these units later organized in the 1870s as the Wisconsin National Guard. These units stood ready to assist in times of emergency and civil unrest, and in 1898 volunteered for federal service in the Spanish-American War.

“Congress more formally described the National Guard’s role in national defense with legislation passed between 1903 and 1916. These new laws authorized the Guard’s use overseas and formalized its role as the Army’s primary combat reserve in times of war or other national emergency.”

Audetat said throughout history the National Guard has supported the regular army. He said 63 Wisconsin residents have received Medals of Honor, three of whom were National Guard members. He shared the story of Staff Sgt. Gerald Endl who was killed by enemy fire, July 11, 1944, near Anamo, Territory of New Guinea. Endl was serving with the 32nd Infantry Division, and on that day he held off the Japanese advance until several wounded comrades could be rescued. He was killed while carrying the last wounded man to safety.

“With such heroic stories, it’s easy to overlook (the National Guard’s) mission,” Audetat said. “It is ready to respond at a moment’s notice.”

He said the National Guard also serves during and after natural disasters, such as windstorms, blizzards and flooding, and helps keep the peace, among other duties.

Audetat closed his remarks by thanking the veterans in attendance. “It’s an honor being with you. I hope to do you proud.” He also thanked the public for their support. “Without you, who do we defend?”

In addition to guest speaker Audetat, the program also included musical selections performed by the wind ensemble and concert choir; posting of the colors by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116; a recognition of veterans who have served in the military including school district staff (four bus drivers and high school teacher Stefan Rudel) and other veterans; an explanation of Armistice Day by Frank Mathison from Coon Valley American Legion Post 116; a silent minute facing east; an explanation of the POW/MIA table by Charlie Nelson from Coon Valley American Legion Post 116; an explanation of honors by the firing detail and Taps by Tom Sharratt from Westby VFW Post 8021; a rifle salute by the Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 Honor Guard; and Taps played by Kory Dahlen, wind ensemble director.

During the program, WAHS Principal Robert Bothe also recognized two Westby graduates and a Westby resident who are members of the 107th Maintenance Company serving in Poland in a noncombat role with the United Nations. The Class of 2014 graduates are Sgt. Caleb Davison and Sgt. Dayton Holen, and the Westby resident is Sgt. Alexandra Audetat, a De Soto High School graduate who is a cousin to Aubrey Audetat and the sister to Olivia Audetat, a current student in the school district.

Bothe also noted that Class of 2021 graduate Amber Levendoski is serving in the Wisconsin Air National Guard and Anna Dunnum, senior Class of 2022, is a U.S. Air Force enlistee.

Warrant Officer Zach Shaha with the Wisconsin Army National Guard and his UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter crew landed behind the high school/middle school at about 11:30 a.m. Shaha, who graduated from WAHS in 2015, was to land at about 9 a.m. and be a guest speaker at the program, but Thursday’s rain caused the change in schedule. Shaha, who is a crew chief, and his crew are with A Co. 1-147th Aviation Battalion out of Madison.

The crew included Capt. Leah (Sheldon) Morrison, who graduated from Viroqua High School in 2005. She serves as the aeromedical physician assistant for 147th AVN BN.

High school students who signed up in advance were able to tour the aircraft. Once the aircraft landed, elementary school students, who were watching the action from behind their school building, cheered.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

