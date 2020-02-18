Standing room only crowd attends Driftless Writing Center book launch in Viroqua

More than 20 authors read to a capacity crowd at the Rooted Spoon Culinary in Viroqua, Saturday night, Feb. 15, to celebrate the release of "Contours: A Literary Landscape," an anthology of new writing and artwork published by the Driftless Writing Center. The Driftless Writing Center (DWC), a non-profit educational organization based in Viroqua, assembled and edited the collection of work that contains poetry, artwork, and both fiction and non-fiction stories to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.
“We received more than 235 submissions of work created by authors who have ties to our area,” said David Hough, DWC board member and co-editor of the anthology. “We knew there was considerable talent in our region, and we wanted to showcase new, unpublished work that highlights these writers and artists. Each of these stories is like a brushstroke in a painting of what it is like to live and work in our beautiful part of the world.”
Stories in the anthology include tales of snake hunting, an essay on the choice between dwelling on the ridge or the valley, and an unflinching look at an incident of racial discrimination. Readers traveled from as far as North Carolina to join in the celebration, which was sponsored in part by a donation from the Viroqua Food Co-op.
Betty Christiansen, board member and anthology co-editor, said of the Saturday event: “It’s one thing to be a board member who was active in putting this anthology together and read so many of the pieces…but when the actual contributors come and stand on the stage and bring those words to life, it’s a completely different and amazing experience.”
Copies of "Contours: A Literary Landscape" can be purchased online from the Driftless Writing Center at the organization’s website, driftlesswritingcenter.org or at local retailers including Ewetopia, the Viroqua Public Market, the Viroqua Food Co-op, Parrish Music, Pure Concepts Hair & Boutique, the KVR Friends’ Gift Shop, VIVA Gallery, and Pearl Street Books. The DWC has also donated copies of the anthology to area libraries. Future readings are planned for La Crosse, Winona, Dubuque, Spring Green and Decorah. Learn more online at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or by calling 608-492-1669.
“Producing and publishing a volume of work by local and regional writers had long been a dream of those affiliated with DWC,” said Lisa Henner, co-founder of the organization. “We’re fortunate to have the energy and talents of a superb board of directors who contributed hundreds of volunteer hours to make this book happen. We’re thrilled to have a record of the lives and landscapes of the people of the Driftless region. We hope this event, this book, this organization will bring people together.”
The Driftless Writing Center hosts ongoing programs and projects for both youth and adult writers. These include author readings, half-day intensives with visiting instructors, instructional workshops for writers of any level, English language arts enrichment for home-schooled students, advanced writing courses, and practical how-to sessions on topics such as writing press releases, grant writing, and crafting an artist statement. The organization has assisted public high school students in essay writing and is still collecting stories for their Stories from the Flood project, an ongoing oral history collection documenting area residents’ experiences with the 2018 floods.
Funded by donations and a Wisconsin Humanities Council grant, the Stories from the Flood project has already collected more than 80 stories with a goal of collecting more than 200 stories. To find out how to share your story or to donate, go to wisconsinfloodstories.org.