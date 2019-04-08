The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County, along with the Vernon County Health Department, is offering a Stepping On workshop. Stepping On will help you learn ways to avoid a dangerous and costly fall so you can keep doing the things you love to do. Participants will identify potential hazards, learn how vision, hearing, medication and footwear affect your risk of falling, and practice strength and balance exercises and how to get back on your feet the right way if you fall.
The workshop will be held on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. from April 16 to May 28. Workshops will be held in the gymnasium at St. Charles School in Genoa at 707 Eagle St. There is no cost to participate but please register in advance. Transportation may be provided.
To register, request transportation, or ask questions, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or 1-888-637-1323 or call the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.
