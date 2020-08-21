 Skip to main content
Stoddard Bergen Fire Department cancels Labor Day event
Stoddard Bergen Fire Department cancels Labor Day event

Digging for treasure

Children dig for treasure at the 2019 Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Firefighters Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser. The 2020 event has been canceled based on several factors, one of which is COVID-19.

 Angie Cina

The Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Firefighters Labor Day Picnic Fundraiser will not be held in the Stoddard Village Park this year.

According to a letter that was sent to members of the community and published on the fire department’s website, the decision to cancel the 61st annual event was made “based on several factors, all of which could impact the health and safety of our community: Roadwork construction on Hwy. 162; heavy equipment coming in and out of the Stoddard Park; roadwork construction into and out of Stoddard; COVID-19.”

The fire department, which has been serving the village of Stoddard, the town of Bergen and surrounding communities since 1943, is planning fundraisers to replace the money raised at the Labor Day picnic.

A utility terrain vehicle (UTV) raffle is completed, and there will be a Facebook live drawing on the fire department’s Facebook page, Monday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

A virtual silent auction, which the fire department hopes to kick off on Black Friday and conclude on Dec. 6, St. Nick’s Day.

A chicken-que is tentatively planned for October.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

