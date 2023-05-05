A Stoddard man was arrested for operating under the influence and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center, following a crash in the 100 block of North Main Street in Stoddard, Wednesday, May 3.

At about 12:14 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about the vehicle crash in the village of Stoddard. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and determined 22-year-old Brock R. Venner was driving his 2019 Ford F-150 southbound along Hwy. 35 when he fell asleep at the wheel and struck two unoccupied vehicles parked in the 100 block of North Main Street.

All three vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Venner did not report any injuries and refused medical treatment on scene. Gundersen Health System Ambulance, CW Recovery, Sleepy Hollow and Don's Towing assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.