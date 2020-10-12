 Skip to main content
Stoddard man injured in motorcycle accident on County Hwy. O
Stoddard man injured in motorcycle accident on County Hwy. O

A Stoddard man received minor injuries in a motorcycle accident Sunday on County Hwy. O near the intersection of Sorenson Road in the town of Harmony.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 6:42 p.m. Joseph Miller, 28, was traveling westbound on County Hwy. O near the intersection of Sorenson Road in the town of Harmony. Miller lost control when negotiating a curve and laid his motorcycle down in a field.

The Genoa Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance Service assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

