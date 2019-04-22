A Stoddard man was injured in a single-motorcycle accident occurred on State Hwy. 162, just east of County Road O, in the town of Bergen, Friday, April 19, at about 5:46 p.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, William J. Hellerud, 52, of Stoddard was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Hwy. 162 and lost control due to a piece of wood in the roadway. The motorcycle traveled approximately 10 feet and came to a stop in the ditch. Hellerud sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The Stoddard Fire Department and Stoddard First Responders assisted at the scene.
