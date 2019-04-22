A Stoddard man was injured in a single-motorcycle accident occurred on State Hwy. 162, just east of County Road O, in the town of Bergen, Friday, April 19, at about 5:46 p.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, William J. Hellerud, 52, of Stoddard was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Hwy. 162 and lost control due to a piece of wood in the roadway. The motorcycle traveled approximately 10 feet and came to a stop in the ditch. Hellerud sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Stoddard Fire Department and Stoddard First Responders assisted at the scene.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.