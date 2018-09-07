A Stoddard man refused medical attention following a single-vehicle crash Sept. 5 on Enterprise Road south of Hwy. KK in the town of Harmony.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:45 a.m., Zachary Ames, 24, was traveling northbound on Enterprise Road when the vehicle he was operating hydroplaned, causing him to lose control before hitting a utility pole.
At the time of the crash both front airbags were deployed and Ames was wearing his seat belt.
The Genoa First Responders, Genoa Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
