Marching students

The Kickapoo High School band marches down Readstown's Fourth Street for the village's Labor Day parade, Monday afternoon.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

Stoddard and Readstown celebrated the final three-day weekend of the summer with Labor Day activities.

Digging for treasure

Children dig for treasure at the Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Firefighters 60th annual Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser, Sunday afternoon.

The Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Firefighters 60th annual Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser was held Saturday and Sunday, and featured a softball tournament, a chicken-que, a family movie, live music and children’s activities.

All aboard!

Families board the La Crosse American Legion Voitures 40 & 8 Train, Sunday afternoon. Train rides were among the activities offered during the Stoddard Bergen Fire Department's annual Labor Day weekend picnic.

Readstown’s Labor Day celebration was Saturday and Sunday, and included kids bike races, carnival games, food, tractor pulls, and men’s and co-ed softball games. The parade was held Monday afternoon.

Readstown's Labor Day King and Queen

Readstown Labor Day King and Queen Susan and Duaine Dregne ride in the village's parade, Monday afternoon.
Horsepower

Horses bring up the rear of Readstown's Labor Day parade, Monday afternoon.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

