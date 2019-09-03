Families board the La Crosse American Legion Voitures 40 & 8 Train, Sunday afternoon. Train rides were among the activities offered during the Stoddard Bergen Fire Department's annual Labor Day weekend picnic.
Stoddard and Readstown celebrated the final three-day weekend of the summer with Labor Day activities.
The Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Firefighters 60th annual Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser was held Saturday and Sunday, and featured a softball tournament, a chicken-que, a family movie, live music and children’s activities.
Readstown’s Labor Day celebration was Saturday and Sunday, and included kids bike races, carnival games, food, tractor pulls, and men’s and co-ed softball games. The parade was held Monday afternoon.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.