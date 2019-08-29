Labor Day, which to some people signals the unofficial last day of summer, will be celebrated in Stoddard and Readstown.
Readstown cancelled its Labor Day celebration in 2018 because of record flooding that hit the area the last week of August (the tractor pull was still held). In Stoddard, the band was cancelled and performed in late fall; all other events were held as planned.
StoddardThe Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Firefighters 60th annual Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser takes place in the village park, rain or shine, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1.
Saturday kicks off with the Stoddard Legion Post 315 serving a pancake breakfast at the Legion Hall at 7 a.m. The men’s and co-ed softball tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The day ends with Family Movie Night at 8:30 p.m.
PK’s “Best Ever” Chicken-que starts Sunday at 11 a.m. and ends when all 600 dinners have been sold. Sunday also includes a sawdust pile for children at 1 p.m., the announcement of raffle winners at 7 p.m. and live music by Divided Highway from 8 p.m. to midnight. If there is inclement weather, the music will be held at the Stoddard Bergen Fire Station. There is no cover charge or button required for the music. New this year is a caricature artist creating drawings Sunday afternoon.
Both days feature kids inflatables and games from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., fire prevention and child safety seat information from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the La Crosse American Legion Voitures 40 & 8 Train will be available for rides from 1-6 p.m.
There will be Lions club food and refreshments all weekend.
ReadstownReadstown’s Labor Day celebration takes place Saturday, Aug. 31-Monday, Sept. 2. Saturday and Sunday’s activities will be held at Readstown Tourist Park, Hwy. 14/131.
Saturday features kids bike races, with registration at 9:30 a.m. and the races at 10 a.m. There will a bike giveaway after the races. A bounce house and carnival games provided by Loeffelholz Entertainment will be available after the races. In addition, there is a tractor pull at 2 p.m., with weigh-in at 1 p.m.
Sunday includes a pulled pork dinner sponsored by the Readstown Fire Department at 11 a.m. and a tractor pull at noon, with weigh-in at 11 a.m.
All weekend there will be a beer stand on the grounds, and men’s and co-ed softball. A food stand will be provided by the Kickapoo/La Farge wrestling team on Saturday and Sunday.
Monday’s parade steps off at 2 p.m.
