Stoddard woman involved in single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 14

Buchanan accident

Tina Buchanan of Stoddard was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Thursday, Dec. 5, on Hwy. 14 between Viroqua and Readstown.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A Stoddard woman refused treatment following a single-vehicle accident on Thursday, Dec. 5, on Hwy. 14 between Viroqua and Readstown in the town of Kickapoo.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:50 p.m., Tina R. Buchanan, 57, was traveling westbound when she struck a deer. The collision caused her airbags to deploy and she was able to safely pull her vehicle onto the shoulder. She was wearing her seat belt. Buchanan was checked out by Tri-State Ambulance paramedics and refused any treatment.

The Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

