Storm overturns camper at marina in Stoddard

Storm camper p1

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an overturned camper in the marina at Waters Edge Motel/Marina in the village of Stoddard, Saturday afternoon.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an overturned camper in the marina at Water's Edge Motel/Marina in the village of Stoddard, Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the Vernon County 911 center received the phone call at 3:32 p.m. Due to the strong winds and rain, other traffic hazards made it difficult for first responders to gain access to the marina. When first responders arrived it was determined two adults and their two dogs had been trapped inside the camper but were able to successfully get out. James Koscielak, 43, of Wind Lake, Wisconsin, complained of hip and back pain and was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System. Amy Koscielak, 44, also of Wind Lake, was visibly shaken up, but complained of no injuries.

There were several other vehicles that sustained damage from falling trees at the marina and throughout the Stoddard and Genoa areas. As of Sunday morning, the village of Stoddard was still without power.

Storm camper p2

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, there were several other vehicles that sustained damage from falling trees at the Water's Edge marina in Stoddard and throughout the Stoddard and Genoa areas, Saturday.
Storm camper p3

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, there were several other vehicles that sustained damage from falling trees at the Water's Edge marina in Stoddard and throughout the Stoddard and Genoa areas, Saturday.
