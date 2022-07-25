Storm overturns camper at marina in Stoddard

According to the sheriff's office, the Vernon County 911 center received the phone call at 3:32 p.m. Due to the strong winds and rain, other traffic hazards made it difficult for first responders to gain access to the marina. When first responders arrived it was determined two adults and their two dogs had been trapped inside the camper but were able to successfully get out. James Koscielak, 43, of Wind Lake, Wisconsin, complained of hip and back pain and was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System. Amy Koscielak, 44, also of Wind Lake, was visibly shaken up, but complained of no injuries.