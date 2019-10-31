Wisconsin storyteller Tracy Chipman is returning to Viroqua for a series of events in November.
On Monday, Nov. 11, there will be storytelling with Thoreau College students at The Commons (formerly The Ark), 401 E. Jefferson St., from 7-8:30 p.m. After a daylong workshop with Thoreau students, they will step into the role of storyteller this evening breathing new life into this ancient tradition. For more information, contact Jacob Hundt at Thoreau College, jacobhundt@thoreaucollege.org.
On Friday, Nov. 22, is The Wild Land Dreaming – Us. This is an evening of storytelling with Chipman also at The Commons from 7-8:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). All ages are welcome. Suggested donation is $5-$15/person and $10-$25/family. About the evening - What if the landscape we live in is dreaming us? Explore this mythic question through the lens of the ancient and new craft of storytelling. Together attendees shall co-create through deep listening and wild imaginings. Prepare to bow to wonder, praise the more than human realm and birth the new story rising in the composting time of the year…and our lives.
On Saturday, Nov 23, Gaia Re-Membered – A Courtship & Workshop will be presented by Chipman from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The workshop will be held In Viroqua; the location will be shared at registration. Cost is a sliding scale of $45-$85. Registration required by Nov. 15. To register, email Chipman at tlchipman@gmail.com This is a storytelling workshop exploring the edges of our relationships with birthplace and sacred Earth/Gaia as a courtship through intuition, the imaginal and new and ancient realm of storytelling. Limited to 12-15 people age 16 years and up.
