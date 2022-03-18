Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers come to Westby

When the Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers performed at the Westby Area High School gym Feb. 27, the 160-plus attendees were treated to two hours of authentic folk dances.

All of the dancers wore traditional national costumes called bunads that represented various geographical regions found in Norway. In addition to performing Norsk folk dances, the group also presented selections from Finland and Sweden.

This dance group was formed in 1953 and it gave its first performance during Stoughton's annual Syttende Mai weekend. They now boast trips to Canada and have made trips to Norway as well.

Following their performance, which was hosted by the History Alive Project, the dancers, their parent chaperones and leader, Staci Heimsoth, were treated to a grab-and-go pizza meal provided by Westby House Inn owners, Scott and Cyndi Lecky. They picked up their meal for their return trip home at the inn.

"Our board decided early on in planning not to charge for admission to this; it was our way of saying a big thank-you for welcoming our group almost seven years ago, now," said Dave Amundson, History Alive Project president. "Area people have embraced our many History Alive Project activities since we continue to work to get our area's rich heritage off of shelves, out of cardboard boxes and on the other side of glass cabinet doors. Our rich stories are about people, not the things alone that built our area's history."

