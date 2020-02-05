Street Talk: Celebrate Valentines Day in Viroqua

Take your valentine out in Viroqua for dinner at one of our member businesses! Tangled Hickory, Driftless Café and Kickapoo Coffee all have advertised special events. There are plenty of beautiful ways to say I love you by shopping locally! Visit local retailers and florists, who are certain to have that special something for your valentine. If you’re unsure of what to purchase, stop by our office and get Viroqua Bucks for your valentine. For a limited time, get a free 54665 winter hat with the purchase of Viroqua Bucks! Viroqua Bucks can be spent at any of our 277 member businesses. For more information about Viroqua Bucks, give us a call at 608-637-2575
Wisconsin Singers, Feb. 7
The Wisconsin Singers will perform at the Historic Temple Theatre Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Adults are $15, and seniors and students are $10. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.historictempletheatre.com/.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway-caliber touring production, is taking the stage for its 52nd season in "Hold On To Your Dreams!" Featuring captivating vocals, stunning choreography, big band sound and Badger spirit performed by UW’s most talented students at the Historic Temple Theatre for one night only. This is a must-see show that will entertain the entire family. "Hold On To Your Dreams!" is a 90-minute revue of American pop music hits from the past five decades. Audiences will enjoy a tour around the USA in a "City of Dreams" medley. Musical theater fans will love "Broadway Dreams," featuring songs from classic shows like "West Side Story" to current hits from "Newsies" and "Finding Neverland." "Magical Memories" will entertain kids of all ages with familiar songs from "Beauty and the Beast," "Frozen," and many more. The celebrated Wisconsin Singers’ band caps off an unforgettable evening with their special blend of jazz, funk, and classic rock. There’s even a Fifth Quarter where Badger fans can sing along to "Varsity," dance to "Tequila" and jam to the "Jump Around."
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Feb. 9
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn will perform at the Historic Temple Theatre Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Béla Fleck is a 15-time Grammy Award winner, with more multi-category wins than any other artist, an innovator of jazz, classical, and world music. His collaborations range from his ground-breaking standard-setting ensemble Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, to a staggeringly broad array of musical experiments: writing concertos for full symphony orchestra, exploring the banjo’s African roots, to jazz duos with Chick Corea. Many tout Béla Fleck the world’s premier banjo player.
His wife Abigail Washburn has the earthy sophistication of a postmodern, old-time singer-songwriter who has drawn critical acclaim for her solo albums. She has done fascinating work in folk musical diplomacy in China, presented an original theatrical production, and has contributed to singular side groups Uncle Earl and The Wu-Force.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at https://www.historictempletheatre.com/.
I&E Club, Feb. 12
The Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club, hosted by the Vernon Economic Development Association, meets at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Suite 6, Viroqua, Feb. 12. Networking is at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m.
It will be a fun and experiential evening learning how to use the power of the subconscious mind to tap into creativity and inspiration. Great for inventors, business owners, entrepreneurs and artists. Learn some science about the brain and practice some quick and easy tools to leverage the potential of your brain to expand your possibilities. More event information is at http://www.veda-wi.org/inventors_club.html. Learn more at www.zeropointhypnosis.com.
Everyone is welcome.
"Spring Awakening"
Youth Initiative High School is proud to present "Spring Awakening" as their winter musical Feb. 7, 8, 14 and 15 in the Landmark Center Auditorium. "Spring Awakening" is a rock musical that tells the story of a group of teenagers in late 19th-century Germany dealing with the turmoil of adolescence in an uncaring environment. Centered around Wendla and Melchior, who find each other as they question the world around them, the story illustrates the devastating consequences of ignoring the needs and questions of young people. This is not an all-ages show (children under 14 will not be permitted without a parent). Tickets may be purchased at yihs.ludus.com or at the door; questions may be directed to zoe@yihs.net.
Fingerstyle guitar concert, Feb. 16
A fingerstyle guitar concert will be presented at Parrish Music Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.
Eric Lugosch and Phil Heywood, both National Fingerpicking Guitar Champions, will grace the Namastage at Parrish Music with a concert performance. Incredible guitar work and musical artistry will be on display!
VWA, Feb. 18
The Vernon Women's Alliance meets at the American Legion/Tap House 138 Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m.
Vernon Women's Alliance is a dynamic network of local women making a difference in the lives of women, families and our community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month, 11:30 a.m., at the American Legion/Tap House 138. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
Walk with a Doc
Walk with a Doc dates are Feb. 19, March 18 and April 15. The meeting place is Blue Dog Cycles at 5 p.m.; the walk begins at 5:15 p.m.
Join a member of the VMH provider team for a free, fun, walking program. What a better way to start your weekend than literally making strides toward a healthier lifestyle? Plus, you get to walk with and get to know one of the VMH providers. At the walk you will learn about important health topics, have your questions about VMH providers answered, find new friends, and enjoy an informal, relaxed and fun walk.
If you have questions about the Walk with a Doc program, contact 608-637-3174 and say, I'd like to know more about "Walk with a Doc!"
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.