The Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua will show two movies Dec. 15 — “A Christmas Story” at 3 p.m. and “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Tickets for each movie are $5 and can be purchased at www.httix.com.
Candle Light Solstice Dinner, Dec. 19
Join the Driftless Cafe for their third annual Solstice Dinner. This is a “pay-what-you-can” event, and proceeds will be donated to local families in need. There will be refreshments and caroling outside the café during the dinner, which runs from 5-9 p.m. Reservations will not be accepted, but there will be room for all. For more information about this event, vist www.driftlesscafe.com or their Facebook page.
Vernon Women’s Alliance, Dec. 18
The Vernon Women’s Alliance meets at the American Legion/Tap House 138, Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. Vernon Women’s Alliance is a dynamic network of local women making a difference in the lives of women, families and the community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about.
‘Solstice,’ Dec. 21
Operating Theater presents “Solstice” at The Ark, Dec. 21 at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. “Solstice” is a 33-minute theater piece honoring the turning of the season and the returning light.
Women’s Epiphany, Jan. 6
Women’s Epiphany: A Celebration of Ancestral Lineage and Sacred Sisterhood will be held at the Rooted Spoon Jan. 6 from 4-7 p.m.
In times and cultures past, as the busy holiday season came to a close, women gathered. On the Feast of the Epiphany, also known as Twelfth Night, friends, neighbors, and kin came together in pubs and homes to share stories, experience, support, and laughter.
Join us in a revival of this delightful tradition of honoring and celebrating womanhood. The event will include dinner, inspiration, journeying and song. Cash bar available. Tickets are $25 in advance (prior to Dec. 21) and $30 at the door (if space is available). Purchase tickets online at: http://bit.ly/WomensEpiphany2019 or locally at the Viroqua Food Co-op or Quillin’s.
It’s hosted by Kailean Welsh, holistic psychotherapist and wisdom guide, and Gayle O’Meara Nielsen, hypnotherapist and intuitive energetics
For further information, contact support@kaileanwelsh.com or gayle@zeropointhypnosis.com.
