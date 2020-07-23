Street Talk: City of Viroqua Revolving Loan Fund is still available to business affected by COVID-19

The City of Viroqua’s Revolving Loan Fund for businesses impacted by COVID-19 is still available online. Applicants can apply for funds between $2,500-$10,000 at 1% for a term of 60 months. Applications are available online at viroqua-wisconsin.com
For assistance with the application, please contact the Viroqua Chamber Main Street via email: cwalters@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Viroqua sidewalk sales, July 24-26Viroqua sidewalk sales are hitting the streets again this summer!
Businesses will be offering discounts all weekend long. Watch out for extended business hours especially on Saturday and deals you won’t want to miss right on the curbs of Main Street. With the Viroqua Farmers Market downtown and the sales happening, we’re sure that it’ll be a great time. So make the most out of your time in downtown Viroqua! There’s a lot going on for everyone to enjoy.
Farmers Market Come join us at our COVID-19 version of the Viroqua Farmers Market! We are working to make sure it’s as safe as it can be, but it will take your help and cooperation to make that happen. Market is 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays on Rock Avenue, between Terhune and Jefferson, pedestrian traffic only. Come check out all of the incredible local produce, meat, honey, cheese, maple syrup, flowers, furniture, Amish goods, and more, depending on the vendors each week!
Rules:
- Masks are strongly encouraged, otherwise use a cloth face covering to protect both yourself and others. Masks will be available free of charge while supplies last.
- Please do not visit the market if you are sick or a member of a high-risk group.
- Please do not shop in groups. It’s best to send one person to the market to shop for your entire household.
- Avoid using your cell phone at the market (this increases your safety by ensuring you are not transferring germs from the market onto your phone).
- Always maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet while shopping and waiting in line.
- Follow instructions and rules set up to maintain distancing and traffic flow. Do not cross the street and disrupt the one-way directions, they are there to help maintain distancing.
- Do not touch produce, verbalize your request and the vendor will pack up items for you.
- Do not touch your face after a monetary transaction. Cleanse your hands as soon as possible. Hand sanitizer solution will be available throughout the market.
Market sponsors include Organic Valley, Campbell Family Homes, LLC., Wonderstate Coffee, VARC, Inc., Citizens First Bank, and countless anonymous donors who have made free vending possible for all farmers and artisans.
VIVA Gallery features artistsDuring the month of August, VIVA Gallery will feature the work of Kathie Wheeler, a Viroqua oil painter whose work has garnered national recognition. The member artist featured in August is Maureen Karlstad, an accomplished potter. VIVA’s monthly First Thursday artist reception remains on hold.
Kathie is a representational oil painter whose work is inspired by the people and places in her life. She grew up in the Chicago area and studied at the American Academy of Art. She now lives on a small farm with her husband in beautiful southwest Wisconsin. Kathie is a lifelong student of painting and loves to pass her passion to others through classes and workshops. She is a signature member of Oil Painters of America, the American Impressionist Society and American Women Artists. Her work is regularly selected for national exhibits by each of these highly-respected organizations. Kathie counts herself fortunate to be an artist. Her evocative landscapes and stunning portraits reflect the scenes and people in her daily life. Many are painted on location or from life. Whether experiencing the challenges or the pleasures of painting “in plein air” or painting in the sanctuary of her studio, Kathie is happiest translating the beauty of her surroundings onto canvas with brushes and paint.
When Maureen works with clay, she strives to make objects that are both functional and beautiful. All of her pots have an aesthetic usefulness to them, and many transcend pure usefulness to become art objects as well. Lately she’s been thinking about pottery as craft and focusing on the forms she is making. But after forming and glazing, she is called to add a brush stroke or two to make the piece feel complete. It’s the dual nature of pottery work that really calls to her—craft and art in equal measure. Kathie’s oil paintings, Maureen’s pottery and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA throughout the month of August.
The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information about this and the status of future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net. The gallery’s First Thursday reception is normally followed by a 7:00 pm dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. While restaurants are impacted by gathering restrictions, Rooted Spoon is providing themed meals for pick-up each Thursday. Information can be found at www.rootedspoon.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.