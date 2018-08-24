Join us for the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Farmers Market. Markets take place every Saturday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Western Technical College parking lot. Vernon Communications is sponsoring the Market this year. Their sponsorship helps to keep costs down for farmers and other vendors which is amazing. The Farmers Market has more than 60 vendors this year offering local produce, cheese, meat, pickles, flowers, eggs, spices, apparel, honey, maples syrup, soaps, and so much more. For more information, call 637-2575.
‘The Big Lebowski,’ Aug. 25
“The Big Lebowski will be shown at the Historic Temple Theatre Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. “The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire Lebowski, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it. Admission is free.
Coffee tasting, Aug. 25
Kickapoo Coffee’s Coffee Tasting and Roastery Tour will be held at the Kickapoo Coffee Roastery Aug. 25 from10 a.m. to noon. Interested in learning more about what Kickapoo Coffee does and why they do it? Thirsty to try more of their coffees? Just looking to expand your general coffee knowledge? Kickapoo Coffee holds a monthly cupping on the last Saturday of every month at their roastery inside the Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public. Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
‘Cinema Paradiso,’ Aug. 31
“Cinema Paradiso” will be screened at the Historic Temple Theatre Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. A filmmaker recalls his childhood when falling in love with the pictures at the cinema in his home village and forms a deep friendship with the cinema’s projectionist. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at httix.com.
Tasty Tomato Festival, Sept. 2
Deep Rooted, a certified organic farm, will be hosting its third annual Tasty Tomato Festival Sunday, Sept. 2 from 1-9 p.m. at Deep Rooted, 3 miles east of Westby. This year’s festival theme “Celebrate the Love Apple” honors the historical French belief that these exotic fruits, the “pomme d’amour,” or “apple of love,” were a powerful aphrodisiac. Deep Rooted’s celebration of our love for tomatoes and our thriving local food community will include a tomato tasting, live music, a taco bar, workshops and greenhouse tours, children’s activities, local vendors, and much more! Local tomato enthusiasts are encouraged to submit their own prize tomatoes for a tasting competition—may the most loved tomato win!
Tickets are $10 (kids under 12 free) and are available for purchase at Deep Rooted Greenhouses, farmers market booths and online at www.deeprootedorganics.com.
For more information, visit www.deeprootedorganics.com or facebook.com/deeprootedwestby. The farm is located at E8975 East Ridge Road, Westby and is easily found by traveling 3 miles east of Hwy. 14/61 via East Park Street.
To submit your lovely tomatoes, go to https://goo.gl/forms/aQpXFPBaDULBwowY2
Rock Avenue park master planning, Sept. 12
The city of Viroqua is currently conducting a master planning process for the bathhouse, its adjacent land and current public parking lot located on Rock Avenue. The intent is to prepare a redevelopment plan for this area. As part of this process, the City is soliciting input from the public in order to help guide this Plan.
The consultant contracted to prepare the plan, Vierbicher, will be holding focus groups to speak directly with various stakeholders and solicit input into the redevelopment planning process.
Vierbicher is looking for 20 participants who can attend a downtown business owners focus group at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12. The focus group with be held at the Vernon Memorial Medical Office Building (507 S. Main St.). To sign up for one of the 20 focus group spots, contact the city of Viroqua at 637-7154, ext. 17. Due to limited space, we ask that only one representative from your business attend.
A public survey and open house will also be hosted as part of the planning process, so any business owners who do not have a chance to participate in the focus group will still have the ability to provide their input.
