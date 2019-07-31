Co.Starters Viroqua starts Aug. 5 and will be held at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street from 8-11 a.m.
What's your dream? Time to take it from concept to business plan in this fantastic nine-week boot camp for entrepreneurs. Limited space, cost to participate is very reasonable and there are scholarships available. Seasoned facilitators and a host of community experts will guide you on your journey. To register, give us a call ayt the Viroqua Chamber Main Street or send an email and we will get you in touch with our dear friends and partners at CouleeCO who will help you complete the registration process.
The class is about three hours per session and runs from August until October. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/475349559918449/
Human Resources 101, Aug. 7
Human Resources 101 will be presented at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Aug. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Human resources is one of the most important pieces of any small business, and often the most overlooked. This workshop will talk about best practices for hiring, conducting interviews, creating an employee manual, disciplinary measures and more. This workshop is free for Chamber members and just $10 for the general public. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/438536430060685/
Movies, Aug. 8 & 23
The Historic Temple Theatre will show "Fight Club" Aug. 8 and "Singin' in the Rain" Aug. 23. Both movies start at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door.
Creating a Business Plan, Aug. 13
Creating a Business Plan will be presented at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Aug. 13 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
The business plan is an extremely important and often overlooked aspect of starting a small business. This workshop will help you identify priorities and chat with a group about implementation, setting realistic goals and idenitfying ways to reach your ideal customer base. This workshop is also great for businesses who want to re-visit their business plan. Free for members and just $10 for the general public. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/456727408472244/
Viroqua Night Market, Aug. 14
Viroqua Night Market will beheld at Eckhart Park Aug. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Carefully curated vendors, delicious local food, bakery, food trucks, beer garden, kids activities, live music sponsored in partnership with The Historic Temple Theatre, La Crosse Beverage and Vernon Memorial Healthcare. Join us for a fabulous evening in a beautiful park setting under the stars. If you are interested in being a vendor, call 637-2575. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/396125781164607/
VWA meeting, Aug. 20
The Vernon Women's Alliance meeting takes place at the American Legion/Tap House 138 Aug. 20 at 11:30 a.m.
Vernon Women's Alliance is a dynamic network of local women. Making a difference in the lives of women, families and our community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month, 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion/Tap House 138. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
All About Kiva, Aug. 28
All About Kiva will be presented at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Aug. 28 from 5:30-6:45p.m.
Kiva Microfunds is a 501 nonprofit organization that allows people to lend money via the Internet to low-income entrepreneurs and students in over 80 countries. Kiva's mission is "to connect people through lending to alleviate poverty." Errin Welty from Wisconsin Main Street will talk about using this tool to connect to lenders, and talk about the role of Wisconsin Main Street in partnership with WWIBIC. Session is free for members and just $10 for the general public. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2310251675968349/
