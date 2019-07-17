The Viroqua Farmers Market is the longest running promotion of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. This year we are celebrating our 26th year!
We are thrilled to be able to offer local, organic, handmade and artisan wares every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please call 608-637-2575
Astronaut Mark Lee, July 20
A photo booth and historical displays will be part of a July program featuring Viroqua Astronaut Mark Lee. The program will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 2 p.m. inside the Viroqua Elementary School Cafetorium. Lee will share stories and pictures about the time he spent as an astronaut with NASA. Over the course of his career Lee had the opportunity to go on four space flights spending 33 days in orbit. Lee was part of the teams that traveled on the STS-30 Atlantis, STS-47 Endeavor, STS-64 Discovery, and the STS-82 Discovery. The trips enabled him to travel 13 million miles and to go around the world 517 times.
Lee is the son of Viroqua residents Charles and Ruth Lee.
Downtown Viroqua sidewalk sales, July 27-28
Sidewalk Sales are hitting the streets again this summer!
Businesses will be offering discounts all weekend long. Watch out for extended business hours especially on Saturday and deals you won't want to miss right on the curbs of Main Street.
With the Viroqua Farmers Market downtown and the sales happening, we're sure that it'll be a busy day for retailers and restaurants alike. So make the most out of your time in downtown Viroqua! There's a lot going on for everyone to enjoy.
Follow the event on the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Facebook page.
Creating Your Own Website Workshop, July 31
With so many different platforms and numerous ways to promote your business, creating a website seems to be a barrier for success to many small businesses. Not any more! We are going to talk about how to build your own website, best practices for imagery, how to make your site manageable, avoid costly hosting mistakes and more! This is a free workshop for Chamber members, and just $10 for the general public. We are co-hosting this amazing workshop with Bad Axe Enterprises! Workshop takes place at Viroqua Chamber Main Street Visitor Center, 201 North Main St. Viroqua.
National Night Out, Aug. 6
Vernon County Inaugural National Night Out event is Aug. 6 from 4-8 p.m. It's a free community event at the Vernon County Fairgrounds bringing together communities, law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August
Look forward to hands-on opportunities with law, fire and EMS apparatus, interactive games and demonstrations from rescue units, as well as local businesses, K9 demonstrations and live accident extrication. There will be free food as well. Event organizers are seeking vendors as well as participants. Please be in touch with Betsie for more information at 608-637-2123
