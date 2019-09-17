McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an upcoming program titled, “Conversations with Mayor Mischel.” Join the Mayor on Friday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m. as she talks about what is happening in Viroqua and future projects that are planned. This program will serve as an opportunity for attendees to meet the Mayor and ask questions.
This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” The adult program is held on the first and third Friday of every month at McIntosh Memorial Library. It provides an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Coffee is provided.
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.
Farmers Market, Sept. 21
Enjoy the bounty of the harvest season at the Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays in Viroqua on Main Street downtown at the Western Technical College parking lot
Michael Perry, Sept. 21
Michael Perry presents "Half a Star at the Historic Temple Theatre Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.
In Half a Star, Michael Perry draws on the worst reviews of his career, taking the audience on a hilarious, heartfelt, and unvarnished journey through a life in the arts as seen mostly from behind the windshield of a used van. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at httix.com
Driftless Area Art Festival, Sept. 21-22
Driftless Area Art Festival celebrates visual, performing and culinary arts of the Driftless Area Sept. 21-22 in Soldiers Grove. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event features more than 80 juried artists from southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and far northwest Illinois. There will be painters and potters, woodworkers and weavers, metal smiths and musicians, vintners and brewmasters!
A family-friendly event with a kid's activity tent, food vendors and live music. Check out their Facebook page for more information. The event takes place at Beauford T. Anderson Park in Soldiers Grove.
Viola Horse & Colt Show, Sept. 20-21
Friday activities include the raffle ticket sales booth and midway rides opening at 6 p.m., 4-wheel drive truck and tractor Pulls starting at 7 p.m., and the judging of boys and girls and household exhibits at 7 p.m.
Saturday events include an arts and crafts show in the Matthes Farms Sale Ring from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a horse show at 9 a.m., horse pulling at 9:30 a.m. and the parade at 1 p.m.
For more information, visit the Viola Horse & Colt Show Facebook page or website. Help Viola celebrate their 89th year with this event!
The Queens Table, Sept. 22
The Queens Table: Volume 1 will take place at Join Driftless Cafe on Sept. 22 . Five chefs will collaborate on courses that feature the bounty of the season.
The chefs are Laila Borokhim (Joon, Madison), Lauren Montelbano (Surya Cafe, Madison), Francesca Hong (Morris Ramen, Madison), Amy Huo (Locavore Mobile Kitchen) and Mary Kastman (Driftless Cafe, Viroqua)
Beer pairings from Giant Jones Brewing Company (Madison) will be featured.
For tickets, visit Facebook or call 608-637-7778.
